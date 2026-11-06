Vantara Airlifts 18-Month-Old Elephant Calf Maya From Kerala To Jamnagar For Treatment

An 18-month-old elephant calf named Maya, suffering from multiple fractures and serious health complications, has been airlifted from Kerala to Vantara's specialised animal care facility in Jamnagar for advanced medical treatment. The transfer was undertaken on November 6 following an order from Kerala Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. P. Pugazhendi, IFS, at the initiative of Anant Ambani, Founder of Vantara.

Maya was rescued as a newborn in April 2025 after being found abandoned near a riverbank in the Kaprikkad area of Kerala's Malayattoor Division. Having lost her mother and missed out on essential early nourishment, she required intensive care from the beginning.

From Newborn Rescue to a Critical Health Condition

When forest officials found Maya on April 19, 2025, she was weak, dehydrated and unable to suckle. Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr. Binoy C. Babu and a team of forest department caregivers took responsibility for her round-the-clock care, ensuring she received regular feeding and medical attention.

Maya's health took a turn for the worse in July 2026 after she slipped while playing and injured her shoulder. Despite physiotherapy, splinting and nutritional supplements, her bone condition continued to deteriorate.

By late October, the calf had developed fractures in both front legs and was unable to stand. She was also diagnosed with a chest infection and pressure sores. Her condition raised serious concerns among the veterinary team, prompting authorities to seek specialised medical advice.

Veterinary Experts Recommend Specialised Treatment

As Maya's condition worsened, Kerala's Chief Wildlife Warden sought an expert assessment to explore further treatment options.

Padma Shri Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma, an elephant veterinarian and Veterinary Advisor to Vantara, examined her case and identified a possible parathyroid-related disorder that could be contributing to the deterioration of her bones. The condition may respond to specialised treatment.

Dr. Yaduraj Khadpekar, Head Veterinarian at Vantara's Elephant Care Centre, supported the assessment. Following discussions, the medical board unanimously recommended transferring Maya to Vantara for advanced diagnosis and treatment.

The decision was taken to provide the calf access to specialised veterinary facilities and continuous medical supervision.

Vantara Arranges Airlift and Intensive Medical Support

Maya was transported to Jamnagar through a specially arranged medical airlift on November 6. Three elephant veterinarians from Vantara, along with paravets and caregivers, accompanied her during the journey.

Dr. Binoy C. Babu and her familiar caregiver, Shri Nikhil Babu, also travelled with her to ensure continuity of care during the transfer.

At Vantara's intensive hospitalisation facility, Maya will receive round-the-clock monitoring, pain management and advanced diagnostic support. The treatment plan also includes hydraulic lifting assistance to help manage her mobility and hydrotherapy, depending on her medical condition.

Kerala's Forest Department will continue to retain responsibility for Maya's care. Vantara will facilitate her return to Abhayaranyam after the treatment process is completed.

Vantara CEO Appeals for Prayers as Maya Begins Treatment

Speaking about the calf's condition and the efforts being made to support her recovery, Vantara CEO Shri Vivaan Karani said, “Maya has fought for every single day of her life. Now it is our turn to fight for her. Our team will not leave her side, not for a moment. Today, we ask everyone to hold this little one in their prayers. Every life matters, and Maya's matters to all of us,”

Maya's medical condition remains serious, and her recovery will depend on how she responds to treatment. Veterinary teams will continue to assess her condition and determine the next course of action based on her progress.

For now, the focus remains on stabilising her health, managing her injuries and providing the specialised care she needs.