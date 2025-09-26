Mission Shakti 5.0: UP Police Reunites 12 Missing Children, Women With Families In 3 Days

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsMission Shakti 5.0: UP Police Reunites 12 Missing Children, Women With Families In 3 Days

The DGP noted that the operation reflects the state government's emphasis on rapid response and public safety through coordinated policing, according to a statement. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lucknow: Under the ongoing Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, the Uttar Pradesh police has reunited 12 missing children and women with their families over the past three days, a senior official said Thursday.

The initiative is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing campaign to ensure the safety and recovery of vulnerable citizens across the state.

DGP Rajiv Krishna stated that the police launched extensive search operations at the chief minister's directive.

"The mission is aimed at rescuing missing and displaced children, women, and vulnerable persons and reuniting them with their families at the earliest," he said.

Among the recovered were a 3-year-old girl in Janakipuram, Lucknow, a 6-year-old girl from Kheda village in Bhamora, Bareilly, and children found in Amroha, Balrampur, and Pilibhit. A missing child in Muradabad was traced near Ramleela Maidan and safely returned to their family.

In Mau, police successfully reunited three minor girls with their parents.

In Bareilly, the Hafizganj police rescued an elderly woman, Gulshan, and a minor in Sant Kabir Nagar, who had gone missing due to family disputes and financial stress.

In Ballia, two teenagers who left home without informing their parents were safely recovered. The Basti police also located a woman wandering suspiciously near the railway station and returned her to her family, the DGP said.

In Maharajganj, two girls aged five and ten, along with three minors in Dohri Ghat, Mau, were reunited with relatives, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
