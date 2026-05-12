Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest conviction rate among major states in cases related to crimes against women, according to NCRB 2024 data released recently. The state reported a conviction rate of 76.6 per cent under the Yogi Adityanath government’s “zero tolerance” policy on crime. The figures were cited by Nirbhaya case lawyer and social reformer Seema Kushwaha while commenting on the state’s performance in securing convictions in such cases.

“Strong political will can create an unprecedented record in ensuring women’s safety and punishing criminals even in a large state like Uttar Pradesh. By securing convictions against criminals at record levels, UP has made the 'Uttar Pradesh Model' a nationwide benchmark through swift justice and effective law and order,” she said.

According to the NCRB data, Tamil Nadu recorded a conviction rate of 23.4 per cent in crimes against women, followed by Punjab at 19 per cent, Kerala at 17 per cent, Telangana at 14.8 per cent, Karnataka at 4.8 per cent, and West Bengal at 1.6 per cent.

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Seema Kushwaha Praises State Government Measures

Kushwaha said Uttar Pradesh had set an example for other states in ensuring convictions in crimes against women.

“Uttar Pradesh has not only surpassed all major states in ensuring punishment for crimes against women, but has also presented an excellent example for the entire country,” she said.

She also referred to several measures introduced by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, including Anti-Romeo Squads, fast-track special courts, strengthening of the prosecution system, increased police accountability, and a strict enforcement policy against criminals.

Kushwaha said other states should study similar initiatives to improve conviction rates and women’s safety mechanisms.

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Call For Expansion Of Fast-Track Courts And Forensic Infrastructure

The lawyer also suggested expanding judicial and investigative infrastructure across the country. She said the Central Government should consider increasing the number of fast-track courts, digital forensic laboratories, and training programmes for prosecutors.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has shown how 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' can also include 'security for all'." She said that when criminals are punished quickly and certainly, fear and insecurity in society begin to end.

The NCRB data has once again brought attention to the varying conviction rates across states in cases related to crimes against women and the role of investigation and prosecution systems in ensuring timely convictions.