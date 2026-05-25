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HomeNewsUttar Pradesh Farmer Registry Crosses 79% Mark, Over 2.28 Crore Farmers Enrolled

Uttar Pradesh Farmer Registry Crosses 79% Mark, Over 2.28 Crore Farmers Enrolled

UP has registered over 2.28 crore farmers under its digital Farmer Registry drive, crossing 79% of the Centre’s target.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 May 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farmer IDs are expected to be generated by August 2026.

Uttar Pradesh has registered more than 2.28 crore farmers under its ongoing Farmer Registry campaign, crossing 79 per cent of the target set by the Centre as the state accelerates efforts to digitise agricultural records and streamline welfare delivery. The campaign, launched in November 2024, is aimed at creating a unified digital database of farmers to improve access to government schemes and reduce delays in benefit transfers. Officials say the registration process is progressing steadily across districts, while parallel work on digitising land ownership and share records is also nearing completion in several parts of the state.

Registration Push

According to official data, the Centre set a target of registering 2,88,70,495 farmers in Uttar Pradesh. So far, over 2.28 crore farmers have been enrolled, while registrations for nearly 60 lakh farmers are still pending.

Officials estimate that the process of generating farmer IDs could be completed by August 20, 2026. The state government has directed district administrations, agriculture officials and revenue departments to speed up the drive.

The Farmer Registry is expected to help streamline the delivery of schemes such as PM-Kisan, crop insurance, agricultural subsidies and farm loans by linking benefits directly with verified farmer records.

Also Read: Yogi Govt Plans Weekly ‘Jan Chaupals’ Across UP, Tightens Rules Ahead Of Bakra Eid

Digital Land Records

Alongside the registry drive, the state is also pushing digitisation of land records and ownership details. Officials said nearly 87 per cent of the “Ansh Nirdharan” or share determination process has been completed.

The exercise is aimed at improving the accuracy of land data and reducing disputes linked to ownership and inheritance claims in rural areas.

Officials believe the database could also help authorities identify genuine beneficiaries more accurately and improve planning for agriculture-related policies. The state government has increasingly focused on digital governance and online service delivery across departments, with the Farmer Registry emerging as one of the largest ongoing rural digitisation exercises in the state.

Also Read: UP Heatwave Pushes Power Demand To Record Highs, Yogi Orders ‘Zero-Cut’ Supply Across State

Before You Go

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Kisan Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH Farmer Registry Digital Agriculture
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