US President Donald Trump commented on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, describing the situation as “very difficult” and stating that resolving it will not be easy. Speaking to the media before a cabinet meeting in Washington, Trump highlighted his past experience, claiming that he had resolved eight previous wars and suggesting that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could become the ninth. He added that his team is currently negotiating in Russia in an effort to find a resolution.

“We’re trying to end this war. We have people in Russia right now to see if we can resolve it. But it’s not easy. The situation is very messed up,” Trump said. His remarks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ireland, where he expressed cautious optimism about the progress of peace talks.

“There is some hope as the talks have picked up some pace and the US side is showing interest. It is clear that the US is not backing down from any diplomatic talks, which is a good sign for us,” Zelensky said during an event in Dublin.

Putin's Strong Warning To European Countries

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to European countries, cautioning that any attempt by Europe to wage war against Russia would result in a rapid and decisive defeat, leaving Russia with no negotiating partner. Putin’s warning comes amid growing military assistance for Ukraine from European and NATO countries.

Regarding territorial control, Russia currently occupies approximately 19% of Ukraine, which is an increase of about 1% compared to 2023. While Russian forces have made faster progress in 2025 than in previous years, they have yet to capture the entirety of Ukrainian territory.

Negotiations Continue Amid Tense Russia Ukraine Conflict

As diplomatic efforts continue, the situation remains tense, with US-led negotiations seeking to find a pathway to peace while European nations ramp up support for Ukraine’s military efforts. The ongoing conflict continues to have significant geopolitical implications for both Europe and the wider international community.