‘You Gave Me Clearance’: Distress Audio Claims Indian Tanker’s Plea To Iran Navy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unverified audio claims distress call from Indian oil tanker.

Recording alleges Iranian naval forces fired upon vessel.

India summoned Iranian envoy, raised concerns over safety.

An alleged audio clip purportedly capturing a distress call from an Indian-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz has surfaced online, adding a new layer to a sensitive maritime incident involving Iranian gunboats. The roughly 30-second recording, shared by maritime intelligence firm Tanker Trackers, is said to feature a crew member from the tanker Sanmar Herald urgently communicating with Iranian naval forces while requesting permission to turn back after coming under fire, though its authenticity remains unverified by official sources.

Unverified Audio Emerges Online

According to posts circulating on social media, the clip captures a crew member addressing the “Sepah Navy”, a reference to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, and stating that the vessel had earlier been cleared to proceed.

“Sepah Navy. Sepah Navy. This is motor tanker Sanmar Herald… You gave me clearance to go… You are firing now. Let me turn back,” the individual is heard saying.

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The recording has spread quickly online, with claims that it documents a tense exchange in the Strait of Hormuz. However, there has been no official confirmation from Indian authorities, Iranian agencies or international maritime bodies on the authenticity of the audio or the details surrounding the incident.

India Flags Concern

The clip surfaced after India formally raised the issue with Iran following reports that two Indian-flagged vessels were fired upon in the Strait earlier on Saturday.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Iranian Ambassador in New Delhi and conveyed concern over the incident, emphasising the importance of safety for merchant shipping and mariners. India also recalled Iran’s earlier role in facilitating safe passage for vessels and urged that such arrangements be resumed at the earliest.

The Iranian Ambassador, according to the official statement, undertook to convey India’s position to authorities in Tehran.

What Happened On April 18

On April 18, two Indian-flagged oil tankers were forced to turn back while transiting the Strait of Hormuz after reportedly coming under fire from Iranian gunboats. The vessels were navigating the strategically crucial shipping lane when the incident occurred, raising immediate concerns over the safety of Indian crew and maritime traffic. India subsequently took up the matter with Iran, summoning its ambassador and conveying concern over the firing.

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