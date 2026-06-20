Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Sail Through Safely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran threatened closing Strait of Hormuz; US denied claims.

Three Indian crude oil tankers successfully crossed the strait.

Tankers carried 860,000 tonnes crude, vital for India's energy.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, global attention has once again turned to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees wartime operations, announced that the strategic waterway would be "closed" to vessel traffic. The United States, however, rejected the claim, stating that shipping movements through the strait remain uninterrupted and that the situation is being closely monitored.

Iran said the decision was prompted by what it described as violations of the ceasefire understanding with the United States. It also cited continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, alleged ceasefire violations, and the displacement of civilians as reasons behind the move.

Three Indian Oil Tankers Crossed Strait of Hormuz

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, India received a major boost as three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers safely crossed the vital maritime route and are now heading towards the country. The vessels are carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of crude oil, a cargo considered crucial for India's energy security.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday confirmed that the three tankers — Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald — successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz with 94 Indian crew members on board and are en route to India.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessels had safely navigated the strait carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of crude oil and were now proceeding towards Indian ports.

When Tankers Expected To Arrive India

According to available information, Desh Vaibhav is expected to reach Vadinar port in Gujarat on June 24, while Desh Vibhor is likely to arrive at Sikka port on the same day. Sanmar Herald is expected to reach Paradip port in Odisha by July 1.

At a time when uncertainty persists over the status of the Strait of Hormuz amid conflicting claims from Iran and the United States, the safe passage of the three Indian oil tankers is being seen as a significant relief for India and a reassuring development for the country's energy supplies.