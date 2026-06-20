Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Sail Through Safely

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HomeNewsIran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Carrying 8.6 Lakh Tonnes of Crude Sail Through Safely

Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Carrying 8.6 Lakh Tonnes of Crude Sail Through Safely

Amid Strait of Hormuz uncertainty, three Indian-flagged oil tankers carrying over 8.6 lakh tonnes of crude and 94 crew members safely crossed the route and are heading to India.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran threatened closing Strait of Hormuz; US denied claims.
  • Three Indian crude oil tankers successfully crossed the strait.
  • Tankers carried 860,000 tonnes crude, vital for India's energy.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, global attention has once again turned to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees wartime operations, announced that the strategic waterway would be "closed" to vessel traffic. The United States, however, rejected the claim, stating that shipping movements through the strait remain uninterrupted and that the situation is being closely monitored.

Iran said the decision was prompted by what it described as violations of the ceasefire understanding with the United States. It also cited continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, alleged ceasefire violations, and the displacement of civilians as reasons behind the move.

Three Indian Oil Tankers Crossed Strait of Hormuz

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, India received a major boost as three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers safely crossed the vital maritime route and are now heading towards the country. The vessels are carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of crude oil, a cargo considered crucial for India's energy security.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday confirmed that the three tankers — Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald — successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz with 94 Indian crew members on board and are en route to India.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessels had safely navigated the strait carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of crude oil and were now proceeding towards Indian ports.

When Tankers Expected To Arrive India

According to available information, Desh Vaibhav is expected to reach Vadinar port in Gujarat on June 24, while Desh Vibhor is likely to arrive at Sikka port on the same day. Sanmar Herald is expected to reach Paradip port in Odisha by July 1.

At a time when uncertainty persists over the status of the Strait of Hormuz amid conflicting claims from Iran and the United States, the safe passage of the three Indian oil tankers is being seen as a significant relief for India and a reassuring development for the country's energy supplies.

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced its closure, but the United States stated that shipping movements through the strait remain uninterrupted. The situation is being closely monitored.

Why did Iran claim to close the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran cited alleged violations of the ceasefire understanding with the United States. It also mentioned continued Israeli military operations and displacement of civilians as reasons.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran US US IRan War US Iran Peace Deal Three Indian Flagged Tankers
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