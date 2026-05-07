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HomeNews11 Indian Ships Exit Strait Of Hormuz, 13 Still In Persian Gulf: MEA

11 Indian Ships Exit Strait Of Hormuz, 13 Still In Persian Gulf: MEA

MEA said 11 Indian ships have exited the Strait of Hormuz, while 13 vessels remain in the Persian Gulf amid talks with Iran.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India secured 11 ships' exit from Strait of Hormuz.
  • Diplomatic engagement with Iran facilitated ship movement.
  • Thirteen Indian vessels still in Persian Gulf.

India has secured the exit of 11 Indian ships from the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic engagement with Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that 13 Indian vessels still remain in the Persian Gulf, with authorities continuing talks with the Iranian side to ensure their safe passage. The remarks came amid concerns over maritime movement in the strategically crucial region. Jaiswal also clarified India’s position on Iranian ships operating in international waters and entering Indian territory.

Diplomatic Push

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal said India had witnessed “forward movement” after sustained diplomatic engagement with Iran.

“We have seen forward movement and, as a result of diplomatic engagement and conversations with the Iranian side, 11 Indian ships have so far exited the Strait of Hormuz,” Jaiswal said.

He added that 13 Indian vessels continue to remain in the Persian Gulf and discussions with Iranian authorities are ongoing to facilitate their movement through the Strait of Hormuz and onward journey to India.

The Strait of Hormuz is regarded as one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime routes, carrying a major share of global oil shipments.

Also Read: US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’

Iran Ships Query

Responding to questions regarding Iranian vessels, Jaiswal said ships from other countries do not require permission to operate in international waters.

“If you ask me about Indian ships that are in the Strait of Hormuz or in the Persian Gulf, I can give you an answer. Now you are asking about Iranian ships,” he said.

Jaiswal further clarified that questions regarding Iranian ships entering Indian waters would fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Shipping and relevant technical authorities.

BRICS Meeting

On the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Jaiswal said India, as the current chair of the grouping, will host several engagements this year, including the ministerial meeting.

He said invitations have been extended to BRICS member nations, partner countries and others, adding that details regarding dates, confirmation.

Also Read: Iran Says It Is Reviewing Fresh US Proposal, Will Respond Soon

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update Strait Of Hormuz
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