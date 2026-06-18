Centre Gives Big Fuel Update, Says Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supplies Remain Stable

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre assures stable fuel, cooking gas supplies nationwide.

Refineries operate optimally, maintaining adequate crude oil inventories.

LPG delivery backlog significantly reduced to 2.1 days.

The Centre on Thursday sought to reassure consumers over the availability of fuel and cooking gas, stating that supplies remain stable across the country despite heightened attention on global energy markets following the signing of a peace deal between the United States and Iran. Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said India's fuel distribution network was functioning normally, with refineries operating at optimum capacity and crude oil inventories being maintained at adequate levels. She also noted that the backlog in LPG deliveries had reduced significantly.

'Supply Stable'

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said the supply of petrol, diesel, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remains steady nationwide. She stressed that there was no disruption to the country's fuel supply chain and that oil marketing companies continue to meet consumer demand.

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According to the ministry, Indian refineries are operating at optimum capacity, ensuring a consistent flow of petroleum products. Sharma added that crude oil inventories are being adequately maintained to safeguard against any potential market fluctuations.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sujata Sharma said, "The supply of petrol, diesel, natural gas, and LPG in the country remains stable. Refineries are operating at optimum capacity, and crude oil… pic.twitter.com/q9he2IvhO9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

LPG Position

The government also highlighted improvements in LPG distribution. Sharma said the LPG backlog had fallen to 2.1 days, indicating that pending deliveries have reduced considerably and supplies are reaching consumers more efficiently.

The assurance comes at a time when global energy markets are closely watching developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on crude oil prices and supply chains. While the US-Iran agreement has raised hopes of greater regional stability, governments and energy stakeholders remain alert to any developments that could affect international energy markets.

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