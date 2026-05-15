UP Storm Fury: Yogi Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Death Aid, Big Relief For Farmers

Heavy storms, lightning strikes and unseasonal rainfall across Uttar Pradesh have triggered large-scale crop and livestock losses, prompting the Yogi Adityanath government to roll out an extensive relief package for affected families. The state government has also intensified monitoring efforts and directed district administrations to ensure relief reaches people without delay.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the government stands firmly with people affected by the natural disaster and warned officials against any negligence during relief operations.

Ministers Asked To Visit Affected Families

As part of the response plan, ministers in charge of districts have been instructed to personally visit affected areas, meet grieving families and assess the ground situation. The move comes amid reports of deaths, crop destruction and livestock losses in multiple districts due to severe weather conditions.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately release financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the disaster. District Magistrates have also been instructed to speed up relief distribution and complete damage assessments transparently.

Relief Commissioner Dr. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the situation through video conferencing with District Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates from affected districts. Officials were told to ensure direct interaction with affected families and provide all necessary assistance promptly.

Crop Loss Compensation Announced For Farmers

The state government has also announced compensation for farmers who suffered major crop damage. Farmers facing more than 33 per cent crop loss will be eligible for financial assistance under the relief scheme.

According to the government, compensation has been fixed at Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed agricultural land and Rs 17,000 per hectare for assured irrigated areas. Farmers cultivating 12-month crops and agroforestry plantations will receive Rs 22,500 per hectare. The benefits will apply to farmers owning up to two hectares of land.

Apart from this, the government has approved assistance of up to Rs 18,000 per hectare for removal of silt and debris deposited in fields due to excessive rainfall. The administration has been directed to complete surveys quickly so that relief reaches eligible farmers on time.

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Livestock Owners To Receive Financial Assistance

The relief package also includes compensation for livestock losses, which officials said would support rural families dependent on animal husbandry.

Under the scheme, livestock owners will receive up to Rs 37,500 for the death of milch animals such as cows and buffaloes. Compensation of Rs 32,000 has been fixed for non-milch animals including bulls and horses. In cases involving calves, donkeys, mules and ponies, assistance of Rs 20,000 will be provided. Owners of sheep, goats and pigs will receive Rs 4,000 per animal.

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Control Rooms On High Alert Across State

The Relief Commissioner’s office said monitoring is being carried out round the clock through a dedicated control room. Following weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, over 34 crore 64 lakh red and orange alert warning messages were reportedly sent to citizens through the Sachet portal.

Authorities have also been asked to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to calls received on the disaster relief helpline number 1070. The government said continuous review meetings are being held to ensure relief distribution remains uninterrupted in affected districts.