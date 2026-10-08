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English NewsNewsUP Sports Quota: Yogi Adityanath Says Recruitment Now Driven By Merit, Not ‘Recommendations’

UP Sports Quota: Yogi Adityanath Says Recruitment Now Driven By Merit, Not ‘Recommendations’

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said appointment letters would be handed over to 470 sportspersons selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh CM announced 470 sportspersons joining state police.
  • Recruits include SIs, Civil Police and PAC Constables.
  • State emphasizes merit, transforming sports culture since 2017.
  • Over 500 sportspersons previously recruited, 866 more underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state had witnessed a transformation in its sporting culture since 2017, with merit and achievement being given greater recognition in the recruitment of sportspersons.

In a post on his social media account on X, Adityanath said appointment letters would be handed over to 470 sportspersons selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The selections include 43 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police), 295 Constables (Civil Police) and 132 Constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), he said.

Yogi Says Sports Quota Was Neglected Before 2017

Adityanath said the opening of government service opportunities for sportspersons reflected the transformation witnessed in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. He said the sports quota had been neglected before then, with discussions around recruitment focusing more on “recommendations and influence” than talent.

“Merit on the field, recognition for achievements and opportunities for talented sportspersons to serve the nation together represent the new sporting culture of the ‘New Uttar Pradesh’,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the state government's new approach had connected sporting talent with employment and a secure future.

Over 500 Sportspersons Directly Recruited

According to Adityanath, more than 534 sportspersons have so far been directly recruited across various departments in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that the recruitment process for another 866 sportspersons in the Uttar Pradesh Police was also progressing.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the selected sportspersons and wished them a bright and successful future.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant change has taken place in Uttar Pradesh's sporting culture since 2017?

Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has transformed its sporting culture, prioritizing merit and achievement in the recruitment of sportspersons. This new approach connects sporting talent with employment and a secure future.

How many sportspersons are receiving appointment letters for the Uttar Pradesh Police?

Appointment letters will be handed over to 470 sportspersons selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

What roles are these 470 sportspersons being recruited for in the UP Police?

The selections include 43 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police), 295 Constables (Civil Police), and 132 Constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

How many sportspersons have been directly recruited across various departments in Uttar Pradesh so far?

According to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over 534 sportspersons have been directly recruited across various departments in Uttar Pradesh.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Adityanath UP News Sports Quota
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