UP Sports Quota: Yogi Adityanath Says Recruitment Now Driven By Merit, Not ‘Recommendations’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh CM announced 470 sportspersons joining state police.

Recruits include SIs, Civil Police and PAC Constables.

State emphasizes merit, transforming sports culture since 2017.

Over 500 sportspersons previously recruited, 866 more underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state had witnessed a transformation in its sporting culture since 2017, with merit and achievement being given greater recognition in the recruitment of sportspersons.

In a post on his social media account on X, Adityanath said appointment letters would be handed over to 470 sportspersons selected under the skilled sportsperson quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The selections include 43 Sub-Inspectors (Civil Police), 295 Constables (Civil Police) and 132 Constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), he said.

Yogi Says Sports Quota Was Neglected Before 2017

Adityanath said the opening of government service opportunities for sportspersons reflected the transformation witnessed in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. He said the sports quota had been neglected before then, with discussions around recruitment focusing more on “recommendations and influence” than talent.

“Merit on the field, recognition for achievements and opportunities for talented sportspersons to serve the nation together represent the new sporting culture of the ‘New Uttar Pradesh’,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the state government's new approach had connected sporting talent with employment and a secure future.

Over 500 Sportspersons Directly Recruited

According to Adityanath, more than 534 sportspersons have so far been directly recruited across various departments in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that the recruitment process for another 866 sportspersons in the Uttar Pradesh Police was also progressing.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the selected sportspersons and wished them a bright and successful future.