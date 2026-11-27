Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven individuals brutally attacked Dharmendra and three others.

Dharmendra tragically died from injuries; others sustained severe harm.

Court sentenced seven to 10 years imprisonment for murder.

Each convict also received a Rs 1.60 lakh fine.

Ballia (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A court in Ballia on Friday sentenced seven individuals, including three brothers, to 10 years of imprisonment each in connection with a murder case that has been ongoing for eight and a half years.

The case involves the murder of a young man and the brutal assault of three others.

According to the prosecution, on the morning of June 20, 2018, in Bhikhpur village, a young man named Dharmendra was returning from a Kali temple when he was confronted by Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Shri Bhagwan, Sanoj Sahani, Mukesh Sahani, Raj Kumar, and his two brothers, Prem Kumar and Anil. They hurled abusive language at him.

When Dharmendra objected to their insults, the group threatened to kill him and physically attacked him with sticks and clubs.

When fellow villagers Rajendra Sahni, Pradeep Sahni, and Rajesh Sahni arrived to help, they were also assaulted with sticks and clubs. All four men sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the district hospital, where Dharmendra later died during treatment.

The case was initiated based on a written complaint filed by Gulab Chandra Sahni, the grandfather of the deceased. The seven accused were charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

District Government Counsel Sanjeev Kumar Singh reported that District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Jha sentenced each of the seven individuals to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 1.60 lakh on each of them.