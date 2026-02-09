UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Health Camp At Vidhan Bhavan Ahead Of Budget Session

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a health camp at the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the start of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Session, in a move aimed at facilitating medical check-ups for legislators during the busy assembly schedule. The camp has been set up for members of both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, with doctors from King George’s Medical University conducting routine examinations. Several senior leaders, including ministers and presiding officers of the House, underwent health check-ups on the opening day.

Health Camp Ahead Of Budget Session

The health camp has been organised by the state’s Health and Medical Education Department and will remain operational during the Budget Session. According to officials, the initiative is meant to ensure easy access to medical consultations for legislators who often face long sittings and tight schedules during the session.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adityanath said the camp was intended to serve both elected representatives and others present in the Vidhan Bhavan complex. He stressed the importance of regular health monitoring, particularly during high-pressure periods such as the Budget Session, when lawmakers are engaged in extended debates and policy discussions.

Doctors from KGMU are carrying out general health screenings, including blood pressure, sugar levels and other routine checks. Officials said the facility is meant to reduce the need for legislators to seek medical attention outside the Assembly premises during the session.

Focus On Stress & Public Messaging

Addressing legislators, the Chief Minister underlined the need for maintaining a balanced lifestyle and managing stress. He noted that political responsibilities often come with pressure and uncertainty, making personal health a priority for public representatives. He added that a stress-free and open approach to life could help in preventing lifestyle-related illnesses.

Adityanath also pointed to the broader public messaging such initiatives can carry. He said discussions led by political leaders on development, doctors on health, and subject experts on their respective fields can collectively influence public awareness and behaviour in a positive way.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak thanked those involved in organising the camp. Several senior figures were present at the event, including Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and cabinet ministers. Medical officials from KGMU and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences were also in attendance.