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English NewsNewsUP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Renaming Of Prayagraj’s Kasari Masari

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Renaming Of Prayagraj’s Kasari Masari

The announcement places the proposed renaming alongside the state government’s wider development plans for the locality.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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  • New township facilities planned, enhancing overall urban infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Kasari Masari in Prayagraj will be renamed Krishnapuri, after Lord Krishna. The announcement came during an event under the Padmlok Housing Scheme, where the chief minister highlighted plans to develop the area using land freed from alleged mafia occupation. The project envisages 602 homes for economically weaker families, alongside roads, commercial facilities and other amenities, as the state government seeks to promote urban development and reinforce its law-and-order agenda.

Name Change

Former cabinet minister and Prayagraj West MLA Siddharth Nath Singh had urged the chief minister to rename Kasari Masari after Lord Krishna. Singh argued that the existing name gave the impression of an area associated with butchers. He also pointed to local residential developments named Nand Sector, Govardhan Sector and Yamuna Kunj in support of his appeal.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath described Prayagraj as the sacred land of Akshayvat and Maharishi Bharadwaj, saying it offered inspiration to future generations.

Also Read: UP CM Announces Bhadohi District Name Change, Says 'Those Whose Ideals Are Babur, Aurangzeb Divide Society'

Mafia Land Reclaimed

The chief minister said land occupied by the associates of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed had been reclaimed for public housing. According to Adityanath, around 2.5 hectares, or 15 bighas, had been encroached upon and used for a stable and other activities.

The government plans to construct 602 homes on the reclaimed land. Adityanath said the initiative reflected his administration’s commitment to freeing Uttar Pradesh from organised crime and establishing the rule of law.

He contrasted the BJP government’s approach with that of the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the latter brought mafias into power, while the BJP focused on development and change.

Township Plans

Adityanath said Kasari Masari would be developed into a township featuring a market, gym facilities and improved infrastructure. The Prayagraj Development Authority will oversee the project.

He said a 14-metre-wide road had already improved access to the locality, which he claimed had previously been difficult to enter because of criminal intimidation. He also warned that those engaging in criminal activities would face action, including the seizure of property where legally justified.

The chief minister pointed to improvements in Uttar Pradesh’s law-and-order situation since 2017, arguing that the state had become more attractive to visitors and investors.

He also highlighted the development of the Rajendra Prasad National Law University in Prayagraj, saying the city was undergoing a broader transformation through infrastructure projects and housing initiatives.

Also Read: ‘No Contempt For Now’: SC Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over Conduct During October 12 March

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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YOGI ADITYANATH PRAYAGRAJ Kasari Masari New Name Krishnapuri
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