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English NewsNews‘You Will Be Killed Shortly’: Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat By Post

‘You Will Be Killed Shortly’: Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat By Post

Chirag Paswan received a death threat by post warning he would be killed by “hardcore terrorists”. His office sought an urgent probe and review of his Z-category security cover.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat via post.
  • His office urged urgent investigation into the threat's origin.
  • Letter to Home Secretary requested security review and augmentation.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan received a death threat by post on Tuesday.

Following the receipt of a death threat by post, Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s office has written to the Union Home Secretary, seeking an urgent investigation into the origin and authenticity of the communication and a review of the minister’s security arrangements.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Secretary Alok Kumar, Additional Private Secretary to Chirag Paswan, said the matter concerned the personal security of the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“I am directed to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding the personal security of the Hon’ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India,” the letter stated.

'You Will Be Killed Shortly By Hardcore Terrorists'

According to the letter, an unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received at the ministry on Tuesday.

“Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries. The threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned therein, reads: ‘You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists’,” Kumar said.

The letter said the contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to “hardcore terrorists”, were a matter of grave concern and raised serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the minister.

The original communication was also enclosed with the letter for examination by the authorities.

Paswan’s Office Seeks Security Review

Paswan’s office requested the Union Home Secretary to take up the matter on an urgent basis and initiate a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances surrounding the threatening communication.

“In view of the above, I am directed to request that the matter may kindly be taken up on an urgent basis and a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the threatening communication may be initiated without delay,” Kumar said.

The office also sought a review of the minister’s existing security arrangements and their augmentation, if considered necessary, in view of the reported threat perception and his scheduled public engagements.

“It is further requested that the security arrangements of the Minister may be reviewed and suitably augmented, as considered necessary, in view of the threat perception and his scheduled public engagements,” the letter stated.

The matter has been requested to be accorded “utmost urgency and priority”, according to the communication sent to the Home Secretary.

Further details regarding the source and authenticity of the threat are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the death threat?

Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat by post on Tuesday. He serves as the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and is president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

How was the death threat communicated?

The death threat was received via an unsigned communication sent by post. It contained two mobile numbers and a direct threat against the minister's life.

What action did Chirag Paswan's office take?

His office wrote to the Union Home Secretary, Alok Kumar. They requested an urgent investigation into the threat's origin and authenticity, and a review of the minister's security arrangements.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Threat Chirag Paswan Breaking News ABP Live BIHAR
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