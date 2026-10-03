Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine views India's ceasefire proposal as the broadest.

Kyiv is prepared for combined energy, Black Sea ceasefires.

Ukraine remains open to unconditional frontline truce formats.

Ukraine has described India’s proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia as the broadest among four offers received by Kyiv, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha saying Ukraine is prepared to consider a truce covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

“We have four proposals. The broadest one is India’s proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination,” Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to European Pravda.

Sybiha said the four proposals had come from India, Türkiye, Egypt and the United States. He added that Kyiv was open to different formats for a truce, including one along the front line, but wants any arrangement to cover attacks on energy and port infrastructure as well as the Black Sea, PTI reported.

What Is India’s Ceasefire Proposal?

According to Sybiha, India’s proposal is the broadest because it combines an energy ceasefire with a truce in the Black Sea.

He said Ukraine was ready for a comprehensive halt to attacks on energy facilities, including port infrastructure, alongside a ceasefire covering the Black Sea. Türkiye and Egypt have also proposed Black Sea ceasefires aimed at facilitating the resumption of grain exports, while the US has proposed an energy ceasefire.

Sybiha said Ukraine was also prepared to consider an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact, indicating that Kyiv is open to multiple formats for reducing hostilities.

Putin Says Modi Has ‘Very Good Ideas’

The Ukrainian minister’s comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “very good ideas” for finding mutually acceptable solutions to the conflict.

Putin said Modi regularly raises the issue of ending the war during their meetings and takes a keen interest in efforts to find a settlement. “He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions,” Putin said at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

Putin also said Russia wanted to end the conflict through peace negotiations and urged an approach based on the realities on the ground.

India’s Role In Ukraine Peace Efforts

The latest comments come after Modi and Putin held talks ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month. The Russian president briefed Modi on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace initiatives.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had earlier said Moscow would welcome India’s efforts to help resolve the conflict and viewed New Delhi’s emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy positively.

Ukraine Seeks Energy And Black Sea Ceasefire

Sybiha has previously backed efforts for simultaneous ceasefires covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea. In September, he said such an arrangement could be an important outcome of diplomatic discussions involving Ukraine and the US.

The Black Sea has remained a key area of concern amid attacks affecting ports, maritime routes and infrastructure. Ukraine has also stressed the importance of maintaining commercial shipping and grain exports through the region.

At the same time, Sybiha has repeatedly called for an unconditional ceasefire along the front line. Moscow has rejected proposals for a standalone ceasefire, arguing instead for a broader peace settlement.

The war has continued since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, despite repeated diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.