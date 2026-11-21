Two people, identified as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, were killed in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Canada on the night of November 15, CBC News reported, citing the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Both victims died in hospital following the shooting.

According to police, Rehal was known to authorities for weapons offences, while Kaur had “limited contacts in Canada”. Both victims lived in Delta.

Police Suspect Shooting Was Targeted

The IHIT believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The report quoted IHIT Sergeant Freda Fong as saying that investigators suspect a car fire reported nearby at 10.51 pm was connected to the shooting.

Fong said the burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

Police Investigate Possible Link To Burnt Vehicle

Investigators are examining the possible connection between the shooting and the vehicle fire reported shortly afterwards.

In its Wednesday statement, IHIT said it believed the attack was targeted and connected to organised crime.

"This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said in the statement.