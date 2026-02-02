Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTrump Speaks With PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch

Trump Speaks With PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:00 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed in a post on X. The call comes amid reports of significant progress in negotiations for an India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, with expectations that the deal could be finalised soon.

Modi and Trump had last spoken in December, when both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation to address shared challenges and advance mutual interests. During Monday’s conversation, they reviewed developments in bilateral ties and exchanged views on key regional and global issues.

In an earlier post, Modi described his interaction with Trump as “warm and engaging”, saying India and the United States would continue working together for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Trump Speaks With PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch
Trump Speaks With PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch
News
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
News
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
News
Air India Grounds London-Bengaluru Flight After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected
Air India London-Bengaluru Flight Grounded After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget