Trump Speaks With PM Modi As India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed in a post on X. The call comes amid reports of significant progress in negotiations for an India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, with expectations that the deal could be finalised soon.

Modi and Trump had last spoken in December, when both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation to address shared challenges and advance mutual interests. During Monday’s conversation, they reviewed developments in bilateral ties and exchanged views on key regional and global issues.

In an earlier post, Modi described his interaction with Trump as “warm and engaging”, saying India and the United States would continue working together for global peace, stability and prosperity.