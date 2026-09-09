Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 9 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 September 2026:
BAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities
BAPS has apologised over the Eiffel Tower row, while France’s equality minister and Marine Le Pen criticised reports of restrictions on women during the delegation’s visit. Read More
Manipuri Musician Killed In Delhi: Congress Calls Capital ‘Crime Capital,’ BJP Hits Back
Delhi police arrested eight people, including a juvenile, over the alleged killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh. Congress blamed BJP, while the party hit back over Sam Pitroda’s 2024 remarks. Read More
Gaurav Bhatia’s Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against CJP Gets Sarcastic Reply From Saurav Das
The CJP and its leader, the lawsuit added, consistently engage in the practice of making comments that lower the dignity and authority of the judiciary as well. Read More
Technical Glitch Disrupts UK Airports, Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled At Heathrow, Gatwick
Hundreds of flights were disrupted across major UK airports after NATS suffered a technical issue, with Heathrow and Gatwick among those hit by delays and cancellations. Read More
After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Show Removed, Getty Galaxy Theatre Shut Over Licence Violation
After protests over the removal of Hanuman Ansh shows, Mumbai Police found technical deficiencies at the theatre during its investigation. Mandatory operating certificates had also not been renewed. Read More
‘Why Not Maharashtra, Kerala Or Tamil Nadu?’ Rahul Dholakia Objects To National Film Awards Shift To Gujarat
Rahul Dholakia said that if the decades-old tradition of hosting the ceremony in Delhi was being broken, the organisers could have instead chosen a state or city with a stronger cinematic legacy. Read More
Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates
Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More
Wimbledon Enforces Strict Guidelines For Content Creators After US Open Backlash
The policy stance follows the recent tournament at Flushing Meadows, where event organizers credentialed roughly 100 digital creators in an effort to reach younger demographics. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Singapore Airlines says its investment in India funded through internal resources
Singapore, Sep 9 (PTI): In comments on its 2. Read More