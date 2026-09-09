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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 9 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 September 2026:

  1. BAPS-Eiffel Tower Row: MEA Says Matter ‘Purely’ Between Concerned Entities

    BAPS has apologised over the Eiffel Tower row, while France’s equality minister and Marine Le Pen criticised reports of restrictions on women during the delegation’s visit. Read More

  2. Manipuri Musician Killed In Delhi: Congress Calls Capital ‘Crime Capital,’ BJP Hits Back

    Delhi police arrested eight people, including a juvenile, over the alleged killing of Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh. Congress blamed BJP, while the party hit back over Sam Pitroda’s 2024 remarks. Read More

  3. Gaurav Bhatia’s Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against CJP Gets Sarcastic Reply From Saurav Das

    The CJP and its leader, the lawsuit added, consistently engage in the practice of making comments that lower the dignity and authority of the judiciary as well. Read More

  4. Technical Glitch Disrupts UK Airports, Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled At Heathrow, Gatwick

    Hundreds of flights were disrupted across major UK airports after NATS suffered a technical issue, with Heathrow and Gatwick among those hit by delays and cancellations. Read More

  5. After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Show Removed, Getty Galaxy Theatre Shut Over Licence Violation

    After protests over the removal of Hanuman Ansh shows, Mumbai Police found technical deficiencies at the theatre during its investigation. Mandatory operating certificates had also not been renewed. Read More

  6. ‘Why Not Maharashtra, Kerala Or Tamil Nadu?’ Rahul Dholakia Objects To National Film Awards Shift To Gujarat

    Rahul Dholakia said that if the decades-old tradition of hosting the ceremony in Delhi was being broken, the organisers could have instead chosen a state or city with a stronger cinematic legacy. Read More

  7. Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

    Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

  8. Wimbledon Enforces Strict Guidelines For Content Creators After US Open Backlash

    The policy stance follows the recent tournament at Flushing Meadows, where event organizers credentialed roughly 100 digital creators in an effort to reach younger demographics. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Singapore Airlines says its investment in India funded through internal resources

    Singapore, Sep 9 (PTI): In comments on its 2. Read More

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

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Gaurav Bhatia’s Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against CJP Gets Sarcastic Reply From Saurav Das
Gaurav Bhatia’s Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against CJP Gets Sarcastic Reply From Saurav Das
World
Strong 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal Amid Recovery From Floods
Strong 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal Amid Recovery From Floods
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Manipuri Musician Killed In Delhi: Congress Calls Capital ‘Crime Capital,’ BJP Hits Back
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