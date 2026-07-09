Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 July 2026:

Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold For Rs 2.25 Lakhs Separately, several candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper alleged that the question paper contained multiple spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and poorly worded questions. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Row Reaches Supreme Court; Plea Seeks CBI Probe, SIT Investigation Regular court proceedings are scheduled to resume on July 13. The system-generated status of the petition indicates a possible listing on that date. Read More

Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes On Iran, Says US May Hit Again 'Tonight', Plans To Take Over Kharg Trump's remarks came just hours after he declared that the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran had effectively ended, although he said negotiations could still continue. Read More

Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Lands In Legal Trouble As Phantom Studios Files Rs 250 Cr Suit The shooting of Queen Forever wrapped up on June 30, with Kangana Ranaut sharing the update with fans on Instagram. Read More

Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More

Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More