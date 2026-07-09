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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 9 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 9 July 2026:

  1. Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold For Rs 2.25 Lakhs

    Separately, several candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper alleged that the question paper contained multiple spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and poorly worded questions. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 8 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Row Reaches Supreme Court; Plea Seeks CBI Probe, SIT Investigation

    Regular court proceedings are scheduled to resume on July 13. The system-generated status of the petition indicates a possible listing on that date. Read More

  4. Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes On Iran, Says US May Hit Again 'Tonight', Plans To Take Over Kharg

    Trump's remarks came just hours after he declared that the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran had effectively ended, although he said negotiations could still continue. Read More

  5. Pawan Kalyan’s Fan Niranjan Passes Away Days After Meeting Him

    Pawan Kalyan’s fan, Niranjan, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday night Read More

  6. Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Lands In Legal Trouble As Phantom Studios Files Rs 250 Cr Suit

    The shooting of Queen Forever wrapped up on June 30, with Kangana Ranaut sharing the update with fans on Instagram. Read More

  7. Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer

    Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More

  8. Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

    Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. No Commission, No Price Limit: Flipkart Unveils Major Policy Change For Fashion Sellers

    According to the company, extending zero commission across all price points is aimed at improving seller economics and encouraging merchants to expand their product portfolios on the platform. Read More

Before You Go

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus

Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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