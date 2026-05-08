Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026:

‘50-Second Murder’: Contract Killer Angle Emerges In Suvendu Aide Killing Probe Police are probing a planned attack in the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath in West Bengal. Read More TCS Nashik Row: Police Arrest Nida Khan In Alleged Conversion And Harassment Case Police arrested Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS controversy as investigators widened their probe into conversion and harassment allegations. Read More Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In Mahua Moitra alleged harassment onboard an IndiGo flight, claiming men chanted slogans at her amid heightened Bengal political tensions. Read More ‘This Is Not COVID’: WHO Reassures Public Over Hantavirus Outbreak WHO said the hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship is not comparable to COVID and remains limited to passengers onboard. Read More GOVERNOR Trailer Drops, Manoj Bajpayee Plays Unsung RBI Hero in 1990s Economic Crisis Drama When India teetered on economic collapse in the 1990s, one RBI Governor fought back. Manoj Bajpayee fronts The Silent Saviour: GOVERNOR, a teaser-packed thriller of high stakes and hidden history. Read More Kartavya Trailer Drops: Saif Ali Khan Investigates Murder Twist In Gritty Crime Drama Netflix drops the intense Kartavya trailer! Saif Ali Khan as cop Pawan battles duty and family threats after a journalist's murder. Caught in power games and moral grey areas. Read More BCCI to Franchises: Prohibit Unauthorized entry as there could be 'Honey Trap' New Delhi, May 8 (PTI): The BCCI on Thursday issued an eight-page directive for the 10 IPL franchises flagging off concerns about some serious breaches of protocols while setting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will need to be strictly adhered to in near futur. Read More The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries. Read More