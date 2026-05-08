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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 08 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 May 2026:

  1. ‘50-Second Murder’: Contract Killer Angle Emerges In Suvendu Aide Killing Probe

    Police are probing a planned attack in the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath in West Bengal. Read More

  2. TCS Nashik Row: Police Arrest Nida Khan In Alleged Conversion And Harassment Case

    Police arrested Nida Khan in the Nashik TCS controversy as investigators widened their probe into conversion and harassment allegations. Read More

  3. Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In

    Mahua Moitra alleged harassment onboard an IndiGo flight, claiming men chanted slogans at her amid heightened Bengal political tensions. Read More

  4. ‘This Is Not COVID’: WHO Reassures Public Over Hantavirus Outbreak

    WHO said the hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship is not comparable to COVID and remains limited to passengers onboard. Read More

  5. GOVERNOR Trailer Drops, Manoj Bajpayee Plays Unsung RBI Hero in 1990s Economic Crisis Drama

    When India teetered on economic collapse in the 1990s, one RBI Governor fought back. Manoj Bajpayee fronts The Silent Saviour: GOVERNOR, a teaser-packed thriller of high stakes and hidden history. Read More

  6. Kartavya Trailer Drops: Saif Ali Khan Investigates Murder Twist In Gritty Crime Drama

    Netflix drops the intense Kartavya trailer! Saif Ali Khan as cop Pawan battles duty and family threats after a journalist's murder. Caught in power games and moral grey areas. Read More

  7. BCCI to Franchises: Prohibit Unauthorized entry as there could be 'Honey Trap'

    New Delhi, May 8 (PTI): The BCCI on Thursday issued an eight-page directive for the 10 IPL franchises flagging off concerns about some serious breaches of protocols while setting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will need to be strictly adhered to in near futur. Read More

  8. The win means a lot to us, says LSG skipper Pant

    Lucknow, May 7 (PTI): Captain Rishabh Pant said Lucknow Super Giants' win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru meant a lot to the struggling side as they finally snapped a six-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL here on Thursda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil

    The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Published at : 08 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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