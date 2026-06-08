Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 June 2026:

Indian Student Shot Dead In Philadelphia After Being Called To Deliver Pizza Indian student Anshul Kuncha was shot dead in Philadelphia after being lured to a suspected fake pizza delivery call, family alleges. Read More 'Took Inspiration From Hitler': Revanth Reddy's HYDRAA Remark Sparks Political Row Telangana CM Revanth Reddy drew criticism from BJP and BRS after claiming he took inspiration from Hitler while naming HYDRAA. Read More INDIA Bloc Meet To Bring Together 23 Parties; DMK To Skip, All Eyes On Mamata INDIA leaders from 23 parties will meet in Delhi on Monday to discuss opposition unity and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. DMK will skip the meeting, while AAP says it is no longer part of the alliance. Read More Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning. Authorities were assessing the situation, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Read More Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Antonelli Beats Hamilton In Chaotic Street Circuit Battle F1 2026 Monaco GP Race Results: Full race results and report from the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli makes history as youngest-ever winner in Monte Carlo. Read More FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Brazil Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More Brazil head into FIFA World Cup 2026 as favourites once again. From Neymar’s return to Group C challenges, here’s all you need to know. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Three Air India Aircraft Damaged at Delhi Airport After Ground Equipment Hits Them During Storm Three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 were damaged after strong winds and rain displaced ground equipment, forcing the planes out of service for inspections and repairs. Read More