Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 July 2026:

'Development, Not Expansionism': PM Modi's Indonesia Address Puts Focus On China Although he did not name China, his remarks came amid growing concerns in Southeast Asia over Beijing's expanding footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Read More 'No One Can Copyright This Friendship': PM Modi's Warm Address In Indonesia Referring to Indonesian President Prabowo's remarks on copyright earlier in the day, PM Modi said the bond between the two countries went beyond such boundaries. Read More Five Dead, Three Missing In Wayanad Tunnel Site Landslide; Contractor Rejects Charges Seven injured people are undergoing treatment in hospital, while rescue teams continue to search for those trapped beneath the debris using heavy machinery, sniffer dogs and other equipment. Read More Third Tanker Hit In Strait Of Hormuz As Tensions Around Iran Escalate Iranian state television reported that the liquefied natural gas tanker had come under attack after allegedly ignoring warnings, though it stopped short of officially claiming responsibility. Read More Akal Takht Demands Satluj Be Restored On OTT, Says Film Shows Atrocities Against Innocent People Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Honey Trehan. It was removed from ZEE5 owing to security concerns. Read More Satluj Writer Questions Film's Sudden Removal From ZEE5; Calls It 'Pure Stonewalling' Days after its surprise release on Zee5, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed without explanation. Writer Niren Bhatt has criticised the lack of transparency, questioned official silence, and rejected claims that the film could be used as anti-India propaganda. Read More Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Finally Come Down? Falling Crude Oil Offers Hope Global crude oil prices have fallen sharply from their wartime highs, OPEC+ is increasing output and Saudi Arabia has announced its biggest price cut for Asian buyers in over two decades. Read More