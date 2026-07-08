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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 July 2026:

  1. 'Development, Not Expansionism': PM Modi's Indonesia Address Puts Focus On China

    Although he did not name China, his remarks came amid growing concerns in Southeast Asia over Beijing's expanding footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. Read More

  2. 'No One Can Copyright This Friendship': PM Modi's Warm Address In Indonesia

    Referring to Indonesian President Prabowo's remarks on copyright earlier in the day, PM Modi said the bond between the two countries went beyond such boundaries. Read More

  3. Five Dead, Three Missing In Wayanad Tunnel Site Landslide; Contractor Rejects Charges

    Seven injured people are undergoing treatment in hospital, while rescue teams continue to search for those trapped beneath the debris using heavy machinery, sniffer dogs and other equipment. Read More

  4. Third Tanker Hit In Strait Of Hormuz As Tensions Around Iran Escalate

    Iranian state television reported that the liquefied natural gas tanker had come under attack after allegedly ignoring warnings, though it stopped short of officially claiming responsibility. Read More

  5. Akal Takht Demands Satluj Be Restored On OTT, Says Film Shows Atrocities Against Innocent People

    Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Honey Trehan. It was removed from ZEE5 owing to security concerns. Read More

  6. Satluj Writer Questions Film's Sudden Removal From ZEE5; Calls It 'Pure Stonewalling'

    Days after its surprise release on Zee5, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed without explanation. Writer Niren Bhatt has criticised the lack of transparency, questioned official silence, and rejected claims that the film could be used as anti-India propaganda. Read More

  7. Our performance was atrocious: Shreyas Iyer

    Nottingham, Jul 7 (PTI): Shreyas Iyer had one word to describe India's humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International: "atrociou. Read More

  8. Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

    Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Finally Come Down? Falling Crude Oil Offers Hope

    Global crude oil prices have fallen sharply from their wartime highs, OPEC+ is increasing output and Saudi Arabia has announced its biggest price cut for Asian buyers in over two decades. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: “SIT Will Do Milk and Water Test of Truth” Says Yogi Adityanath

Published at : 08 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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