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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 August 2026:

  1. 'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India

    US Senator Ron Wyden opposed a Russia sanctions bill allowing up to 100% tariffs on India and China, warning it gives Trump sweeping tariff powers, raises US prices and hurts allies and businesses. Read More

  2. 'Internal Affairs': MEA Responds To US Congressman’s Attack On FCRA Bill

    A Republican from West Virginia serving his first term in the US House of Representatives, Moore criticised the proposed amendments in a post on X on Tuesday. Read More

  3. Centre Officially Identifies 27 Places In Arunachal Pradesh After China's Repeated Renaming Attempts

    The Centre has officially identified 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh on Survey of India maps to standardise names, improve recognition and enhance public awareness. Read More

  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei In 'Extremely Critical Condition': Report

    Reports by IranWire claim Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has stayed out of public view since taking office amid rumours over his health. The claims remain unverified. Read More

  5. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online

    Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers. Read More

  6. Rajnath Singh Watches Netflix’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, Hails IAF’s ‘Indomitable Courage’

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh watched ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ through a special video message. He also hailed the IAF’s “indomitable courage”. Read More

  7. Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar!

    Suryakumar Yadav is set to shine in a new avatar as MLB hosts its high-octane 3-on-3 MLBx baseball tournament for the first time in Mumbai this October! Read More

  8. Khalin Joshi Wins J&K Open By Nine Shots, Secures Second Title Of Season

    Khalin Joshi secured a dominant nine-shot victory at the J&K Open 2026 in Srinagar to claim his second DP World PGTI title of the season. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. EV Stock Below Rs 50: Ola Electric Reports 21% Lower Q1 Loss, Raises Rs 780 Cr

    The proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements and other financial commitments, strengthening the company's liquidity position. Read More

Before You Go

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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