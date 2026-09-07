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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 September 2026:

  1. ‘Completely Baseless’: ISRO Rejects Reports Of Privatisation, Role Cut

    Nine ISRO employee unions sought clarity on private-sector reforms, questioning whether ISRO’s launch vehicle manufacturing role could be reduced. The agency denied any privatisation plan. Read More

  2. ‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Satya Niketan PG Collapse Horror

    ‘Save us, save us’: Eyewitnesses describe horror as a Delhi building collapses, with several students feared trapped under the rubble. Read More

  3. TVK Leader Kannan Murdered In Chennai; Six-Member Gang Attack Caught On CCTV

    TVK leader Kannan was brutally murdered by a six-member gang in Chennai, with the attack caught on CCTV. Five people were detained as police probed the motive and past criminal links. Read More

  4. Iran Prepares ‘October 7-Style’ Multi-Front Attack On Israel: Report

    Iran is reportedly preparing a coordinated multi-front attack on Israel, involving Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and Iraqi militias as Tehran seeks to rebuild its regional axis. Read More

  5. CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH

    A lookalike of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay became a talking point at Udupi's Janmashtami festivities after meeting a PM Modi doppelganger. Read More

  6. BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far

    BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More

  7. 'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell

    The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More

  8. Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

    Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook

    The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs. Read More

Published at : 07 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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