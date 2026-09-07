Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 September 2026:
‘Completely Baseless’: ISRO Rejects Reports Of Privatisation, Role Cut
Nine ISRO employee unions sought clarity on private-sector reforms, questioning whether ISRO’s launch vehicle manufacturing role could be reduced. The agency denied any privatisation plan. Read More
‘Like An Earthquake’: Eyewitnesses Recall Satya Niketan PG Collapse Horror
‘Save us, save us’: Eyewitnesses describe horror as a Delhi building collapses, with several students feared trapped under the rubble. Read More
TVK Leader Kannan Murdered In Chennai; Six-Member Gang Attack Caught On CCTV
TVK leader Kannan was brutally murdered by a six-member gang in Chennai, with the attack caught on CCTV. Five people were detained as police probed the motive and past criminal links. Read More
Iran Prepares ‘October 7-Style’ Multi-Front Attack On Israel: Report
Iran is reportedly preparing a coordinated multi-front attack on Israel, involving Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and Iraqi militias as Tehran seeks to rebuild its regional axis. Read More
CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH
A lookalike of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay became a talking point at Udupi's Janmashtami festivities after meeting a PM Modi doppelganger. Read More
BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far
BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More
'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal. Read More
Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation
Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook
The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs. Read More