Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026:
Nishant Kumar Likely To Join Bihar Cabinet; Several Names In Race For Ministerial Berths
Speculation over Nishant Kumar joining the Bihar cabinet has intensified ahead of the Samrat cabinet expansion in Patna on Thursday. Read More
From Go Sewa To Big Business: UP Youth Making Rs 10-12 Lakh Via Dairy Sector
As per officials, the rapid expansion of the dairy sector has increased incomes for farmers and youth while creating sustained employment opportunities across villages. Read More
Suvendu's aide shot dead; BJP accuses TMC of 'targeted assassination', Bengal on boil
Kolkata, May 7 (PTI): West Bengal's post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violenc. Read More
US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’
US military disabled an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after accusing it of violating an American blockade. Read More
System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika Starrer Legal Drama
System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, was announced as a gripping legal drama where two women from different worlds teamed up to fight for justice and uncover hidden truths. Read More
Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 15 Years of ‘100 Percent Love’, Thanks Fans
Naga Chaitanya celebrated 15 years of 100 Percent Love and thanked fans for their love. The film remains a favourite for its college romance, music, and memorable performances. Read More
Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role
Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More
Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians
Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
Wall Street Scales New Peaks As AI Rally Intensifies, Oil Slumps On Iran Deal Optimism
“The market cannot escape the euphoria surrounding AI investment,” said Kevin Gordon, head of macro research and strategy at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Read More