Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 May 2026:

Nishant Kumar Likely To Join Bihar Cabinet; Several Names In Race For Ministerial Berths Speculation over Nishant Kumar joining the Bihar cabinet has intensified ahead of the Samrat cabinet expansion in Patna on Thursday. Read More

From Go Sewa To Big Business: UP Youth Making Rs 10-12 Lakh Via Dairy Sector As per officials, the rapid expansion of the dairy sector has increased incomes for farmers and youth while creating sustained employment opportunities across villages. Read More

Suvendu's aide shot dead; BJP accuses TMC of 'targeted assassination', Bengal on boil Kolkata, May 7 (PTI): West Bengal's post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violenc. Read More

US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’ US military disabled an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after accusing it of violating an American blockade. Read More

System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika Starrer Legal Drama System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, was announced as a gripping legal drama where two women from different worlds teamed up to fight for justice and uncover hidden truths. Read More

Naga Chaitanya Celebrates 15 Years of ‘100 Percent Love’, Thanks Fans Naga Chaitanya celebrated 15 years of 100 Percent Love and thanked fans for their love. The film remains a favourite for its college romance, music, and memorable performances. Read More

Ex-India Batter Manoj Tiwary Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Arup Biswas, Alleges Hindrances In Sports Role Manoj Tiwary alleges he was sidelined as sports minister, accusing Arup Biswas of blocking his work and raising concerns over government functioning. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More