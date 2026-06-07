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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 7 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 June 2026:

  1. Tamil Nadu Shock: 300+ AIADMK Leaders Join TVK, Back Vijay’s Government

    He said that despite remaining in the party for the last five years, they were unable to effectively serve the public and had been functioning under difficult circumstances. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 6 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. CJP Protest In Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray Extend Support, Urge Govt to Address Youth Concerns

    Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray, backed the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar as thousands of young people joined the demonstration. Read More

  4. US-Iran War: Araghchi Dismisses Trump's Suggestion of Meeting Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'Be Realistic'

    Iran dismissed Trump's suggestion of a meeting with its supreme leader, calling it unrealistic, as US-Iran tensions persist despite indirect talks and fresh military exchanges. Read More

  5. Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity

    Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

  6. ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

    Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

  7. Watch: Pakistani Player Accused Of Unsporting Conduct During Match Against India

    The goal sparked debate among fans and observers, with many arguing that the Pakistani player took advantage of the situation instead of following the customary practice associated with a bully. Read More

  8. Historic Win! Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Clinch Norway Chess Title

    Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, Praggnanandhaa secured the title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Cooking Oils to Be Sold Only in 9 Standard Sizes; New Rules Announced

    The Centre has mandated nine standard pack sizes for edible oils, from 200 ml to 20 litres, to improve price comparison. Companies have three months to comply with the new rules. Read More

Before You Go

Economy News: PM Modi Chairs Key Economic Advisory Council Meeting Amid Global Uncertainty

Published at : 07 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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