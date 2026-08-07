Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 7 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 7 August 2026:

BJP MLA's 'Girl Child' Comment Sparks Uproar In Punjab Assembly Uproar erupted in the House during Zero Hour following the remark by BJP MLA Sharma, who criticised the AAP government for blaming the Centre for every issue. Read More PM Modi Speaks To Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger India-Israel Ties PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the West Asia situation and reviewed bilateral ties during a phone call. Read More 'I Trust Gen Z Blindly; They're Not Anti-National': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z can protest if their voices are not heard, calling agitation a form of democratic dialogue. Read More Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue: Report Iran warned Gulf states it could target oil, power and water facilities if they fail to prevent fresh US strikes. Read More SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Shoot Leaked Again; Viral Video Shows Mahesh Babu Soaked In Blood Varanasi Leaked Online Again: The viral videos show Mahesh Babu filming intense action sequences for SS Rajamouli film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Read More 'I Opened The ICU Door And...': Pradeep Rawat's Son Recalls Actor's Final Moments Pradeep Rawat's son, Vikramaditya, revealed the family initially believed the actor had a stomach infection, but tests later diagnosed blood cancer. The actor passed away on Tuesday. Read More Khalin Joshi Tightens Grip On J&K Open 2026 With Dominant Six-Shot Lead After Round Three Khalin Joshi extended his lead to six shots after a flawless third-round 65 at the J&K Open 2026, putting himself in prime position to lift the title. Read More CWG Judo Gold Medallist Asmita Dey’s UP Cash Reward Hits Eligibility Snag CWG Judo gold medallist Asmita Dey faces uncertainty over UP’s ₹1.5 crore cash reward due to state domicile rules, despite serving in the UP Police. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More 'Tax My Kidney Too': Viral Social Media Post Roasts UPI MDR Proposal, FM Responds He claimed the Reserve Bank of India's ₹2.86 lakh crore surplus transfer for 2025-26 was sufficient to support the UPI ecosystem without imposing charges. Read More