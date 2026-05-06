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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 6 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 06 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 May 2026:

  1. Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

    Vijay thanks PMO, vows people-first governance in Tamil Nadu, stresses unity beyond politics and seeks Union support for development. Read More

  2. US President Trump Congratulates PM Modi On BJP’s Historic Bengal Victory

    Trump congratulates PM Modi on BJP’s Bengal win; global media calls it a major political shift and a significant boost ahead of future elections. Read More

  3. Cabinet Clears Proposal To Increase Supreme Court Strength From 34 To 38 Judges

    Cabinet approves proposal to raise Supreme Court strength from 34 to 38 judges. A bill will be introduced in Parliament, aiming to reduce vacancies and handle rising caseload. Read More

  4. 'We Don’t Want A Fight, But…': US Issues Open Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

    US says it will protect shipping under “Project Freedom” amid Iran ceasefire, but avoids escalation. Warns of military response if disrupted; calls mission defensive despite reported attacks. Read More

  5. Cannes 2026 Guest List: Alia Bhatt To Tara Sutaria - Who All Are Attending From India This Year

    The Cannes 2026 guest list is out, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Tara Sutaria and more. From debut appearances to returning stars, Indian celebs are set to shine on the global stage. Read More

  6. Met Gala 2026 Hit By ‘Fake Urine Bottle’ Protest Targeting Jeff Bezos

    Met Gala 2026 sparks backlash as activists hide ‘fake urine’ bottles targeting Jeff Bezos. Here’s what happened and why protests erupted. Read More

  7. Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

    Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

  8. Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

    MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. India, US very close to trade deal, need to get over last hurdle: Landau

    Washington, May 5 (PTI): India and the US are “very, very close” to signing the trade deal and need to get over “that last hurdle”, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Tuesda. Read More

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race

Published at : 06 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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