Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 June 2026:

Tense Exchange At London Event As Audience Raises Dissent Question Before CJI Surya Kant Indian officials later clarified that the event was a pre-arranged joint media statement and not an open press conference. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 June 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 5 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Only 8 MLAs Attend: What Happened At Mamata’s High-Stakes TMC Meeting? The crisis is being viewed as the biggest organisational split in the TMC since Mamata Banerjee formed the party three decades ago after leaving the Congress. Read More

NASA Orders ISS Astronauts Into SpaceX Capsule Amid Air Leak Scare The instructions were received by four members of NASA’s 12-crew mission aboard the ISS, including two American astronauts, one French astronaut and one Russian cosmonaut. Read More

Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title Oslo, Jun 5 (PTI): Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer here on Friday, completing a brilliant campaign in styl. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Virat Kohli's 'Don't Look Anywhere Else' Sets Tone For A Motivated Weekend Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: A Virat Kohli-inspired motivation on passion, focus and hard work that highlights why staying committed to your goals leads to success. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More