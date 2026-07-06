Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 July 2026:

Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared Six people died after a G+3 chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd amid heavy rain. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Monday, with schools and colleges in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad shut. Read More Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On PoK Protesters, 1 Killed And Several Injured Pakistani Rangers opened fire on PoK protesters, killing one and injuring several as unrest against Islamabad intensifies. Read More Ram Temple Trust To Hold Key Meet Amid Donation Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations In Focus Ram Temple Trust to hold key meeting amid donation embezzlement probe; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resignations likely to be discussed. Read More US Has ‘No History Or Respect’: Iran’s Sharp Reply To Trump Over Khamenei Funeral Remark Iran hits back at Trump over Khamenei funeral remarks, saying people can be killed but ideals survive, and accuses US of lacking respect. Read More Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5 India Just 2 Days After Release Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj becomes unavailable on ZEE5 India just two days after release; platform says it stands by the film. Read More 72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said. Read More Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More Oberoi Realty sells luxury homes worth Rs 8,109 crore at its first project in Delhi-NCR New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI): Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd on Sunday said it has sold luxury homes worth Rs 8,109 crore in its newly launched project in Gurugram on strong consumer deman. Read More