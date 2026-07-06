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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 6 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 July 2026:

  1. Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared

    Six people died after a G+3 chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd amid heavy rain. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Monday, with schools and colleges in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad shut. Read More

  2. Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On PoK Protesters, 1 Killed And Several Injured

    Pakistani Rangers opened fire on PoK protesters, killing one and injuring several as unrest against Islamabad intensifies. Read More

  3. Ram Temple Trust To Hold Key Meet Amid Donation Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations In Focus

    Ram Temple Trust to hold key meeting amid donation embezzlement probe; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resignations likely to be discussed. Read More

  4. US Has ‘No History Or Respect’: Iran’s Sharp Reply To Trump Over Khamenei Funeral Remark

    Iran hits back at Trump over Khamenei funeral remarks, saying people can be killed but ideals survive, and accuses US of lacking respect. Read More

  5. Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5 India Just 2 Days After Release

    Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj becomes unavailable on ZEE5 India just two days after release; platform says it stands by the film. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners

    The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said. Read More

  7. Watch: Vibrant Bhangra Performance Lights Up Silverstone Grid At British GP Sprint

    Dressed in traditional, brightly colored attire, the dancers and their accompanying dhol drummers put on a spectacular routine to the hit track “Kaun Nee Jaandah.” Read More

  8. Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury

    Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Oberoi Realty sells luxury homes worth Rs 8,109 crore at its first project in Delhi-NCR

    New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI): Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd on Sunday said it has sold luxury homes worth Rs 8,109 crore in its newly launched project in Gurugram on strong consumer deman. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links

Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared
Mumbai Rains: 6 Killed In Mankhurd Chawl Collapse, More Casualties Feared
World
Red Sea Attack: Cargo Ship Attacked; Armed Assailants Open Fire
Red Sea Attack: Cargo Ship Attacked; Armed Assailants Open Fire
India
Ram Temple Trust To Hold Key Meet Amid Donation Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations In Focus
Ram Temple Trust To Hold Meet Amid Donation Row; Champat Rai Resignations In Focus
News
7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search
7 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast; Navy, Coast Guard Launch Massive Search
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BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links
BREAKING: Pune Road Splits Open After Burst Water Pipeline, Dramatic CCTV Captures Shocking Collapse
BREAKING: Mumbai Faces Double Threat as High Tide Warning Adds to Red Alert Rain Emergency
BREAKING: Monsoon Fury Freezes Mumbai as Red Alert, Flooded Streets and Gale-Force Winds Disrupt City Life
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Set for Crucial Meet as Champat Rai Resignation Decision Looms Large Tomorrow
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