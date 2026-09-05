Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 September 2026:
Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Failing Drug Test
Air India terminated the Phuket-Delhi flight pilot after a confirmatory test found a psychoactive substance. The flight had earlier lost 292 feet of altitude, injuring 24 people. Read More
UP Elections 2027: SP-Congress Tussle Over Seat Sharing Intensifies
SP-Congress tensions are rising over UP seat sharing, with leaders trading remarks. Both want to defeat BJP but remain divided over seat allocation and alliance strategy. Read More
Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case
Delhi Police detained Swatantra Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr after CJP protested at Parliament Street police station over the Nishu Azad case and demanded his arrest. Read More
Zelensky Proposes Temporary Ceasefire Ahead Of Trump Envoys’ Russia, Ukraine Visits
Zelensky confirmed the planned visits by the Trump administration's envoys in a post on Telegram. Read More
BTS India Concert: March 2027 Show On Cards? Here’s What We Know So Far
BTS could finally perform in India in March 2027, with BookMyShow reportedly planning a concert during the group’s ARIRANG World Tour. Read More
Elvish Yadav Tells Tejasswi ‘Shut The F**k Up’ On 'Playground 5'; Hits Back At ‘Woman Card’ Remark | WATCH
Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's equation has turned tense on Playground Season 5. After a heated argument and Elvish's abusive remark, the actor defended himself on X. Read More
Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation
Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has revealed the disturbing online abuse she says followed her viral 140kg silver-medal performance in South Africa. Read More
Australian Star Banned For Cocaine Use, Cleared For Tennis Return After Treatment
Nick Kyrgios is eligible to return to competitive tennis after serving a one-month suspension following a positive cocaine test at the Mallorca ATP event. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Jewellery Stock Stages Strong Recovery: Is A Breakout Around The Corner?
Price gradually curled higher through this base, and in July it broke out decisively above the Rs 600-620 zone. Read More