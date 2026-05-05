Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 May 2026:

After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report BJP may take oath in West Bengal on May 9 (25 Baishakh), sources say. CEO likely to approach Governor on May 6. Mamata Banerjee expected to resign and continue as caretaker CM. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 4 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit Kota, May 4 (PTI): A nine-year-old girl was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs after she left her home to defecate in the fields near a village in Rajasthan's Bundi district on early Monday, officials sai. Read More

Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran Calling it a humanitarian effort, Trump said discussions with Tehran were “very positive”, though details of the operation remain unclear and may not involve US naval escorts. Read More

Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art Mumbai, May 5 (PTI): Filmmaker Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in a bespoke outfit by friend and celebrated designer Manish Malhotra that draws inspiration from the art works of renowned Indian painter, Raja Ravi Varm. Read More

15th Delhi International Film Festival opens with 'Her Story' New Delhi, May 4 (PTI): The 15th Delhi International Film Festival was inaugurated on Monday at the Samvet Auditorium of the IGNCA with acclaimed singers Usha Uthup and Runa Laila, celebrated painter Jatin Das, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in attendanc. Read More

Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians Mumbai, May 4 (PTI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant rued missed opportunities, admitting that a few extra runs could have tilted the game in their favour after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League clash here on Monda. Read More

Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More