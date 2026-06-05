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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 June 2026:

  1. Congress Releases Rajya Sabha Candidate List; Pawan Khera Among Key Picks

    Congress has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates, fielding Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and other key leaders from six states. Read More

  2. DMK Gets Separate Lok Sabha Seating, Set To Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting On June 8

    The DMK is set to stay away from the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, raising fresh questions over opposition unity after its split with Congress. Read More

  3. Govt Mulls Delimitation Bill 2.0 For Monsoon Session, Reaches Out To TMC, DMK

    The move is being viewed as a major constitutional initiative, with the government now focusing on building broader political consensus before bringing the proposal to Parliament. Read More

  4. ‘US Pressure On India Won’t Work’: Putin Backs PM Modi Over Russia Ties

    Putin also said pressure on the Indian Prime Minister would be “detrimental for international relations, and for bilateral relations, doesn't matter from where this pressure comes from.” Read More

  5. Maa Behen Is A Feminist Film, But Rekha, Jaya, And Sushma Don’t Want Your Pity

    Netflix's Maa Behen turns patriarchy into the punchline, using sharp satire and powerful female characters to tell a story of rebellion, rage, and self-ownership. Read More

  6. ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

    Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has claimed Ranveer Singh once travelled to London to meet him and expressed interest in portraying him in a biopic. Modi said the project is currently being scripted. Read More

  7. Sachin Yadav finishes 8th on Diamond League debut in Rome

    Rome, Jun 4 (PTI): Top Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav's Diamond League debut ended in disappointment as he finished eighth in a star-studded 10-man field with a below par performance here on Thursda. Read More

  8. ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Charles Leclerc Signs Major Multi-Year Contract Extension With Ferrari

    Leclerc’s relationship with the iconic Italian manufacturer is one of the deepest on the grid, stretching back to 2016 when he first joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. When Is RBI MPC Decision? Here's How To Watch Governor Malhotra's Policy Statement Live

    The Reserve Bank of India will announce its June monetary policy decision on June 5, with markets expecting the MPC to keep interest rates unchanged despite rising global uncertainties. Read More

Before You Go

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Annamalai Likely To Exit BJP; Announcement Expected On June 5: Sources
Annamalai Likely To Exit BJP; Announcement Expected On June 5: Sources
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‘US Pressure On India Won’t Work’: Putin Backs PM Modi Over Russia Ties
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Lufthansa Aircraft Suffers Nose Gear Collapse In Germany
Lufthansa Aircraft Suffers Nose Gear Collapse In Germany
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Iran War Escalates As Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Terms
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