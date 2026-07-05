Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 July 2026:

EAM Jaishankar To Begin Six-Nation Diplomatic Tour Starting July 5 Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

PM Modi's Australia Tour: Death Threat Sparks High-Level Security Investigation Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne between July 8 and July 10, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Read More

PM Modi Calls India-US Friendship A 'Force For Global Good', Wishes Trump On Independence Day Highlighting the strength of India-US relations, the Prime Minister said the two countries share more than a strategic partnership. Read More

72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said. Read More

72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners The 72nd National Film Awards winners for films certified in 2024 will be announced today. Here's when and where to watch the live announcement, along with the leading contenders across Indian cinema. Read More

Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More

Praggnanandhaa Stays On Top, Ends Grand Chess Tour Rapid Section As Joint Leader Praggnanandhaa saved his finest performances for the final three rounds, defeating Croatia's Ivan Saric, Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel and the Netherlands' Anish Giri. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More