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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 July 2026:

  1. EAM Jaishankar To Begin Six-Nation Diplomatic Tour Starting July 5

    Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 4 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  3. PM Modi's Australia Tour: Death Threat Sparks High-Level Security Investigation

    Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Melbourne between July 8 and July 10, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Read More

  4. PM Modi Calls India-US Friendship A 'Force For Global Good', Wishes Trump On Independence Day

    Highlighting the strength of India-US relations, the Prime Minister said the two countries share more than a strategic partnership. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners

    The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners for films certified in 2024 will be announced today. Here's when and where to watch the live announcement, along with the leading contenders across Indian cinema. Read More

  7. Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury

    Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus after failing to recover from a knee injury. Read More

  8. Praggnanandhaa Stays On Top, Ends Grand Chess Tour Rapid Section As Joint Leader

    Praggnanandhaa saved his finest performances for the final three rounds, defeating Croatia's Ivan Saric, Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel and the Netherlands' Anish Giri. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. 8th Pay Commission Reaches Bhubaneswar: Employee Unions Demand Rs 69,000 Minimum Salary

    The 8th Pay Commission's Bhubaneswar consultations come amid fresh demands from employee unions for higher salaries, pension reforms and improved service benefits. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Tehran reports show large crowds and chants during funeral coverage of Khamenei eventLIVE

Published at : 05 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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