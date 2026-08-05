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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 5 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 August 2026:

  1. Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks After Attack In Red Sea: MEA Confirms Rescue Of 13 Indians

    MEA confirmed the rescue of 13 Indian crew members after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel came under attack in the Red Sea. Read More

  2. 'Circus Government, Dummy CM': Udhayanidhi Targets Vijay After Police Questioning

    Udhayanidhi Stalin greeted DMK workers after being released from police questioning in a case over his alleged public remarks. Read More

  3. 'No Involvement': India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet

    India said it has no role in Sheikh Hasina's August 5 virtual press conference and does not endorse its views. The clarification came after Bangladesh raised concerns over the event. Read More

  4. US Cancels 28,000 Commercial Trucker Licences; Indian Drivers Could Be Affected

    According to a press release issued by the administration, the licences of 24,000 non-citizens who could not speak or read English proficiently have been cancelled. Read More

  5. ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare

    Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More

  6. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  7. What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

    UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died aged 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, with the promotion confirming the tragic news in a statement. Read More

  8. Who Is Owais Yaqoob? Kashmiri MMA Star Taking The World By Storm

    Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob is taking global MMA by storm after a historic victory at BRAVE CF 107. Learn how the Kashmir fighter trained in Dagestan to shine on the world stage. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. No Insurance, No Fuel? Supreme Court Recommends Pilot Project Linking Petrol To Vehicle Insurance

    The recommendation aims to ensure that vehicles without valid third-party insurance could be refused fuel at petrol pumps until the mandatory insurance is obtained. Read More

Before You Go

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative

Published at : 05 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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