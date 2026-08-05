Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 August 2026:

Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks After Attack In Red Sea: MEA Confirms Rescue Of 13 Indians MEA confirmed the rescue of 13 Indian crew members after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel came under attack in the Red Sea. Read More 'Circus Government, Dummy CM': Udhayanidhi Targets Vijay After Police Questioning Udhayanidhi Stalin greeted DMK workers after being released from police questioning in a case over his alleged public remarks. Read More 'No Involvement': India Distances Itself From Sheikh Hasina's August 5 Press Meet India said it has no role in Sheikh Hasina's August 5 virtual press conference and does not endorse its views. The clarification came after Bangladesh raised concerns over the event. Read More US Cancels 28,000 Commercial Trucker Licences; Indian Drivers Could Be Affected According to a press release issued by the administration, the licences of 24,000 non-citizens who could not speak or read English proficiently have been cancelled. Read More ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died aged 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, with the promotion confirming the tragic news in a statement. Read More Who Is Owais Yaqoob? Kashmiri MMA Star Taking The World By Storm Pulwama's Owais Yaqoob is taking global MMA by storm after a historic victory at BRAVE CF 107. Learn how the Kashmir fighter trained in Dagestan to shine on the world stage. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More No Insurance, No Fuel? Supreme Court Recommends Pilot Project Linking Petrol To Vehicle Insurance The recommendation aims to ensure that vehicles without valid third-party insurance could be refused fuel at petrol pumps until the mandatory insurance is obtained. Read More