Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 September 2026:
Nepal Floods: Bodies Still Missing, Families Perform Symbolic Cremations For Missing Loved Ones
Families cremate effigies of missing loved ones as hopes fade, while rescue teams continue searching for the thousands still unaccounted for. Read More
'Grateful To India': Zelenskyy Meets Jaishankar, Backs New Delhi's Peace Push
Zelenskyy thanked India for supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while stressing the need for peace, Black Sea security and protection of civilian shipping. Read More
'Eye in sky': ISRO launches advanced earth observation satellite for 'strategic data'
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 4 (PTI): ISRO on Friday made its way into history books yet again with the successful launch of the country's first ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit, placing the over 2,300 kg payload into a precise orbit using a GSLV rocke. Read More
PoK Unrest Enters 88th Day As Firing Resumes, Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Gets Seat In New Assembly
PoK unrest enters 88th day as fresh firing is reported, with political uncertainty continuing and seven assembly seats still awaiting elections. Read More
Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for international film festival
Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK 2026), scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinaga. Read More
Lollapalooza India 2027 CONFIRMED Lineup: KATSEYE, 5SOS, Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit To Perform In Mumbai
Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup is confirmed, with KATSEYE, 5SOS, Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and more set to perform in Mumbai on January 23 and 24. Read More
Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea
Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More
Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026
Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Cipla partners with Qilu Pharmaceutical to launch Keytruda biosimilar in US
New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI): Drug major Cipla Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the licensing and supply of a biosimilar to the cancer drug Keytruda in the United State. Read More