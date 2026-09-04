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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 September 2026:

  1. Nepal Floods: Bodies Still Missing, Families Perform Symbolic Cremations For Missing Loved Ones

    Families cremate effigies of missing loved ones as hopes fade, while rescue teams continue searching for the thousands still unaccounted for. Read More

  2. 'Grateful To India': Zelenskyy Meets Jaishankar, Backs New Delhi's Peace Push

    Zelenskyy thanked India for supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while stressing the need for peace, Black Sea security and protection of civilian shipping. Read More

  3. 'Eye in sky': ISRO launches advanced earth observation satellite for 'strategic data'

    Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 4 (PTI): ISRO on Friday made its way into history books yet again with the successful launch of the country's first ever imaging satellite in geo-orbit, placing the over 2,300 kg payload into a precise orbit using a GSLV rocke. Read More

  4. PoK Unrest Enters 88th Day As Firing Resumes, Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Gets Seat In New Assembly

    PoK unrest enters 88th day as fresh firing is reported, with political uncertainty continuing and seven assembly seats still awaiting elections. Read More

  5. Kashmir divisional commissioner reviews arrangements for international film festival

    Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI): Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu Kashmir (IFFJK 2026), scheduled to be held from September 7-10 in Srinaga. Read More

  6. Lollapalooza India 2027 CONFIRMED Lineup: KATSEYE, 5SOS, Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit To Perform In Mumbai

    Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup is confirmed, with KATSEYE, 5SOS, Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and more set to perform in Mumbai on January 23 and 24. Read More

  7. Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea

    Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More

  8. Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

    Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Cipla partners with Qilu Pharmaceutical to launch Keytruda biosimilar in US

    New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI): Drug major Cipla Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the licensing and supply of a biosimilar to the cancer drug Keytruda in the United State. Read More

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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