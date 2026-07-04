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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 July 2026:

  1. OPINION | Perils Of Overlooking Afghanistan-Pakistan ‘Open War’

    The ongoing relentless conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan is likely to have a spillover impact on India. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 3 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. 'Anti-Hindu Forces Trying To Malign Hindu Dharma': RSS Breaks Silence, Issues First Statement On Ram Temple

    RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft has hurt devotees' faith, demanded strict action against the guilty, and urged a transparent SIT probe. Read More

  4. Khamenei Funeral: Where Was His Body Kept Until Now? Why Was Burial Delayed? Here's What We Know

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body was placed in state in Tehran ahead of a week-long funeral. Experts say it was preserved in refrigerated storage as security concerns delayed burial for months. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners for films certified in 2024 will be announced today. Here's when and where to watch the live announcement, along with the leading contenders across Indian cinema. Read More

  6. Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi

    Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent. Read More

  7. WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

    India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

  8. Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England

    Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Stock Markets Rise As Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300

    Markets across the Asia-Pacific region recovered after a subdued start to trading, with investor sentiment improving as buying returned following recent profit booking in technology stocks. Read More

Before You Go

Bharat Tiwari case: Chirag Paswan Visits Bharat Tiwari’s Family, Demands Justice Amid Bihar Encounter Row

Published at : 04 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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