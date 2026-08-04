Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 August 2026:

'Unexpected Verdict': Nitin Nabin Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Victory BJP accepted the bypoll verdict, promising a review after defeats in Bankipur and Datia while retaining Gujarat's Manjalpur seat. Read More 'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said a parliamentary panel has sought Mark Zuckerberg's apology over PM Modi's missing Meta content, warning Meta could lose safe harbour protection if it fails to apologise. Read More RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha In Mumbai On August 6 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai on August 6 at IIMUN's 15th anniversary event, where over 2,000 students from 100+ cities are expected to participate. Read More 'No Deal Without Total Surrender': Trump Claims Iranian Leadership 'Begged' For Talks Trump accused Iran of secretly seeking US talks while denying them publicly, and vowed Tehran will never have nuclear weapons. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him Vinesh Phogat said the women wrestlers will appeal against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal, alleging the system had protected the former WFI chief. Read More Rohit Yadav Regrets 'Overconfidence' In Chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage At CWG Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav admitted that overconfidence while chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and trying to outdo teammate Neeraj Chopra cost him. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More FSSAI Bans Sale Of Royal Challenge, Old Monk Variants, Bagpiper Over Flavouring Violations FSSAI has banned the sale of select whisky and rum brands, including Royal Challenge, Bagpiper and Old Monk variants, alleging the use of artificial flavouring that made them "sub-standard". Read More