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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 4 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 4 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 4 August 2026:

  1. 'Unexpected Verdict': Nitin Nabin Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Victory

    BJP accepted the bypoll verdict, promising a review after defeats in Bankipur and Datia while retaining Gujarat's Manjalpur seat. Read More

  2. 'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said a parliamentary panel has sought Mark Zuckerberg's apology over PM Modi's missing Meta content, warning Meta could lose safe harbour protection if it fails to apologise. Read More

  3. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha In Mumbai On August 6

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai on August 6 at IIMUN's 15th anniversary event, where over 2,000 students from 100+ cities are expected to participate. Read More

  4. 'No Deal Without Total Surrender': Trump Claims Iranian Leadership 'Begged' For Talks

    Trump accused Iran of secretly seeking US talks while denying them publicly, and vowed Tehran will never have nuclear weapons. Read More

  5. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  6. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  7. Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him

    Vinesh Phogat said the women wrestlers will appeal against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal, alleging the system had protected the former WFI chief. Read More

  8. Rohit Yadav Regrets 'Overconfidence' In Chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage At CWG

    Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav admitted that overconfidence while chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and trying to outdo teammate Neeraj Chopra cost him. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. FSSAI Bans Sale Of Royal Challenge, Old Monk Variants, Bagpiper Over Flavouring Violations

    FSSAI has banned the sale of select whisky and rum brands, including Royal Challenge, Bagpiper and Old Monk variants, alleging the use of artificial flavouring that made them "sub-standard". Read More

Before You Go

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Pakistan Blocks Al Jazeera, News Websites Amid PoK Protest Coverage: Report
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'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row
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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha In Mumbai On August 6
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BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
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