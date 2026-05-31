Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 31 May 2026:

'Meticulously Pre-Planned Attack': Abhishek Banerjee Vows SC Move After Sonarpur Incident Abhishek Banerjee vowed to move the Supreme Court after the Sonarpur attack, while TMC alleged a "meticulously pre-planned" plot. Read More

Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As CM, Oath Likely On June 3 DK Shivakumar has been elected Karnataka CLP leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as chief minister on June 3 and a new Cabinet. Read More

'Rulers Became Killers': Mamata, Rahul React After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee In a post on social media platform X, the TMC said Abhishek Banerjee “refused to abandon the grieving family” despite the alleged attack. Read More

Pete Hegseth Warns US Ready To Strike Iran Again If Talks Collapse Addressing the Asia-Pacific security forum, Hegseth said the US had not shifted its focus away from the region despite its ongoing conflict with Iran. Read More

Shouting Down Journalists Is Not PR, And Media Silencing Limited (MSL) Deserves To Be Called Out. Netflix Over To You The Maa Behen cast interview was recorded on agency cameras. I dare them to release the full, unedited footage so people can see how it was abruptly shut down when asked about ongoing Bollywood issues. Read More

'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

Watch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call Highly dissatisfied with the official decision to break the hold, Vinesh’s husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, completely lost his composure over the controversial stoppage. Read More

SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials Supreme Court flagged that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More