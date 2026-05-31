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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 31 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 31 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 31 May 2026:

  1. 'Meticulously Pre-Planned Attack': Abhishek Banerjee Vows SC Move After Sonarpur Incident

    Abhishek Banerjee vowed to move the Supreme Court after the Sonarpur attack, while TMC alleged a "meticulously pre-planned" plot. Read More

  2. Karnataka CLP Picks DK Shivakumar As CM, Oath Likely On June 3

    DK Shivakumar has been elected Karnataka CLP leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as chief minister on June 3 and a new Cabinet. Read More

  3. 'Rulers Became Killers': Mamata, Rahul React After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee

    In a post on social media platform X, the TMC said Abhishek Banerjee “refused to abandon the grieving family” despite the alleged attack. Read More

  4. Pete Hegseth Warns US Ready To Strike Iran Again If Talks Collapse

    Addressing the Asia-Pacific security forum, Hegseth said the US had not shifted its focus away from the region despite its ongoing conflict with Iran. Read More

  5. Shouting Down Journalists Is Not PR, And Media Silencing Limited (MSL) Deserves To Be Called Out. Netflix Over To You

    The Maa Behen cast interview was recorded on agency cameras. I dare them to release the full, unedited footage so people can see how it was abruptly shut down when asked about ongoing Bollywood issues. Read More

  6. 'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended

    Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

  7. Watch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call

    Highly dissatisfied with the official decision to break the hold, Vinesh’s husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, completely lost his composure over the controversial stoppage. Read More

  8. SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials

    Supreme Court flagged that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. UP Consumers To Pay 10% More On Power Bills From June As UPPCL Imposes Fresh Fuel Surcharge

    Uttar Pradesh will see its power bills rise by 10 per cent from June after the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) imposed a fresh fuel surcharge. Read More

Before You Go

Bihar Politics: Rabri Devi Refuses to Vacate Official Bungalow, Challenges Bihar Government Over Eviction Move

Published at : 31 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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