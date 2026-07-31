Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 31 July 2026:

Woman Booked For Making Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi At Jantar Mantar Protest According to the complaint, her remarks insulted the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister and had the potential to spread disharmony and disturb public peace. Read More Anurag Thakur Files Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Idiots' Remark During the discussion on July 29, Rahul Gandhi, without naming any individual, referred to a conversation he had with a female student at Jantar Mantar. Read More PM Modi Shares Another Selfie Video, Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared another selfie video, hailing the Anti-Paper Leak Bill and vowing strict action against paper leak gangs. Read More Iran Claims Strike On US Base After American Attack Kills Family Of Three The strikes marked the resumption of American attacks across southern and coastal Iran after a brief lull in the fighting. Read More Madhampatty Rangaraj Acknowledges Son Ragha After DNA Test, Pledges Lifelong Support Chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj confirms Ragha as his biological son after DNA testing, pledging lifelong love, care and responsibility. Read More Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted With Mahesh Babu, Son Gautam In Hyderabad Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted with Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam at Hyderabad’s AMB Cinemas. Their outing comes amid Priyanka’s ongoing Varanasi shoot, sparking fan interest in the stars’ rare get-together and the upcoming Rajamouli directorial. Read More Neeraj Chopra One Step Away From Medal As Indian Trio Enters CWG 2026 Final Neeraj opted against taking his final attempt after securing qualification in fifth place with a best throw of 79.61m on his second attempt. Read More PhD aspirant Seema wins discus throw bronze Glasgow, Jul 31 (PTI): India's Seema Kaliramna made three successive fouls but her third attempt of 5. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More 8th Pay Commission: Government Shares Salary Hike Timeline; Here's What Employees Should Know The government has signalled that the 8th CPC is expected to submit its recommendations by May 2027, the actual timeline for salary hike remains uncertain. Read More