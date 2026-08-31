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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 31 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 31 August 2026:

  1. ‘Don’t Abuse Our Nation’: Rijiju Issues Strong Warning After Indian Flag Disrespected In New York

    Rijiju has drawn a sharp line between political criticism and disrespect for India after alleged Tricolour desecration at a New York protest. Read More

  2. PM Modi Arrives In Bishkek For SCO Summit, Set To Hold Bilateral Talks With Putin

    PM Modi arrived in Bishkek for the SCO summit, where he will hold key bilateral meetings and push India’s vision for security and regional cooperation. Read More

  3. ‘BJP Thinks It Is Bigger Than RSS’: CJP Leader Dipke Urges Party To Heed Bhagwat

    CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke urged BJP to heed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s inclusive views, saying the party should not think it has grown bigger than the Sangh. Read More

  4. Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Nears 800; Rescuers Battle Rain, Rising Waters To Find Thousands Missing

    Rescue teams in Nepal and China race to find thousands missing after Wednesday’s devastating Himalayan flash floods, with the death toll nearing 800 Read More

  5. ‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

    Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More

  6. Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested

    The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More

  7. WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Spotted In Wheelchair After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

    Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season after an ankle ligament tear, with new wheelchair footage emerging from an airport. Read More

  8. WATCH: Jake Paul Shouts 'Vande Mataram' While Celebrating Neeraj Goyat's Birmingham Win

    Neeraj Goyat secured a dominant win in Birmingham before Jake Paul joined his celebrations, creating an unexpected and entertaining post-fight moment. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. FSSAI Halts Sale Of Everest, LG Hing After Samples Fail Quality Tests

    FSSAI has halted sales of compounded hing by Everest and LG after tests found products substandard. Everest samples had 0-3% alcohol-soluble extract; LG raw hing had excess starch. Read More

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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