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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 June 2026:

  1. 'Direct Threat To Regional Peace': India Slams Pakistan's Air Strikes On Afghanistan

    India condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghanistan, calling them a threat to regional peace after dozens of civilians were reported killed. Read More

  2. Bengal Assembly Passes OBC Amendment Bill, Removes 77 Muslim Communities From List

    The Bengal Assembly passed OBC amendment Bills, removing 77 Muslim communities from the reservation list after a court-directed overhaul. Read More

  3. Centre Withdraws Temporary Petrol And Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 As Supply Normalises

    The Centre has withdrawn temporary petrol and diesel sale restrictions from July 1 after fuel supplies normalised. The curbs, imposed during West Asia crisis, had capped diesel sales at retail pumps. Read More

  4. 'Drone Dropped RDX': Protesters Allege Failed Midnight Strike On PoJK Demonstrators| Exclusive

    JAAC alleged Pakistan attempted a midnight drone strike on 60,000 protesters in PoJK. The alleged RDX attack was thwarted, while Islamabad denied opposition leaders access to the protest site. Read More

  5. Nindu Noorella Saavasam: Amar's Memory Returns But His Next Move Is The Real Twist

    Nindu Noorella Saavasam serial's June 27 episode brings a major twist as Amar regains his memories, supports Bhagi and quietly leaves Manohari on edge. Read More

  6. Netflix’s IKKA Trailer Out: Sunny Deol Battles Akshaye Khanna In High-Stakes Courtroom Drama

    Netflix’s IKKA trailer promises an intense courtroom drama led by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Packed with legal battles, emotional conflict and family tension, the film explores justice and difficult choices, setting the stage for a gripping OTT release on July 10. Read More

  7. Serena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return

    The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC). Read More

  8. Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete List Of Fixtures Today In Indian Timings (IST)

    Wimbledon 2026 Schedule: Check out the complete Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule. Get full details on court allocations, match listings, and Indian IST timings for Day 1 fixtures. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India's Monsoon Has Fallen Far Behind. Here's What It Means For Crops And Inflation

    A delayed southwest monsoon and strengthening El Niño are raising fresh concerns over crop sowing, food prices and India's agricultural outlook. Read More

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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