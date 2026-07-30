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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 July 2026:

  1. Meta Tells Govt PM Modi's Posts Will Face Senior-Level Reviews After Facebook Glitch: Sources

    Meta has assured the Centre that PM Modi's posts and other prominent accounts will undergo additional oversight and senior-level reviews. Read More

  2. Rahul Urges PM To Remove Shah, Seeks Probe Into Police Action Against Students

    Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to remove Amit Shah and sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police action. Read More

  3. 'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action

    BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations on police action, saying a magistrate-not the Home Minister-decides on use of force. Read More

  4. 'They're Going To Get A Beating': Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Strike

    The remarks came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could reach its target. Read More

  5. Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH

    A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More

  6. ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

    Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More

  7. Rural Maharashtra athlete Gavit leads India''s historic 1-2 in men’s 100m T47

    Glasgow, Jul 29 (PTI): India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games, securing a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 final as Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed the silve. Read More

  8. Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for 200m freestyle finals; Aryan 7th in 1500m freestyle

    Glasgow, Jul 29 (PTI): Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals at the Commonwealth Games, signing off a disappointing fifth in his heat and 20th overall here on Wednesda. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Top 5 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks In FY26: Do You Own Any?

    In FY26, a distinct set of companies stood out not just for their payout generosity but for the consistency and scale of their distributions. Read More

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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