Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 July 2026:

Meta Tells Govt PM Modi's Posts Will Face Senior-Level Reviews After Facebook Glitch: Sources Meta has assured the Centre that PM Modi's posts and other prominent accounts will undergo additional oversight and senior-level reviews. Read More Rahul Urges PM To Remove Shah, Seeks Probe Into Police Action Against Students Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to remove Amit Shah and sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police action. Read More 'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations on police action, saying a magistrate-not the Home Minister-decides on use of force. Read More 'They're Going To Get A Beating': Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Strike The remarks came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could reach its target. Read More Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video. Read More ‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them. Read More Rural Maharashtra athlete Gavit leads India''s historic 1-2 in men’s 100m T47 Glasgow, Jul 29 (PTI): India scripted history in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games, securing a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 final as Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath claimed the silve. Read More Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for 200m freestyle finals; Aryan 7th in 1500m freestyle Glasgow, Jul 29 (PTI): Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m freestyle finals at the Commonwealth Games, signing off a disappointing fifth in his heat and 20th overall here on Wednesda. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More Top 5 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks In FY26: Do You Own Any? In FY26, a distinct set of companies stood out not just for their payout generosity but for the consistency and scale of their distributions. Read More