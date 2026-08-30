India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 August 2026:

  1. Xi Jinping Removes Gen Zhao Zongqi, Who Ordered ‘Galwan Operation’ Against India

    China removes Gen Zhao Zongqi, former Western Theater commander during the Doklam and Galwan standoffs, from key posts. He was reportedly linked to the 2020 Galwan operation. Read More

  2. FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations

    Kolkata Police booked Mamata Banerjee and TMC student wing organisers over alleged Calcutta HC order violations at an August 28 rally. Police cited traffic disruption, barricade breaches and delays. Read More

  3. ‘Congress Has Anti-Dalit Face’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Shuddhikaran’ Row

    BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Dalit allegations, accusing Congress of a history of discrimination and using Dalit issues for political gains. Read More

  4. Thieves Loot Rs 57 Lakh From Bank Locker Swept Miles Away In Nepal Floods, 29 Arrested

    Nepal Police detained 29 people after allegedly stolen cash from a flood-swept safe was recovered. Rs 92.7 lakh was seized. Flood death toll rose to 626, with 2,426 people missing. Read More

  5. ‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 Cr

    Ramayana Telugu rights: Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the theatrical distribution rights for Ramayana in the Telugu-speaking states. Read More

  6. Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested

    The accused in the Delhi model murder case has been arrested after police shot him in both legs during an encounter. He reportedly fired four rounds at the cops before the police retaliated. Read More

  7. Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

    Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season appears to be over after an ankle injury rules him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final. Read More

  8. McLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030

    Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren until at least 2030, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago and already delivered a world title. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. FSSAI Halts Sale Of Everest, LG Hing After Samples Fail Quality Tests

    FSSAI has halted sales of compounded hing by Everest and LG after tests found products substandard. Everest samples had 0-3% alcohol-soluble extract; LG raw hing had excess starch. Read More

Published at : 30 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods
‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods
India
‘Congress Has Anti-Dalit Face’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Shuddhikaran’ Row
‘Congress Has Anti-Dalit Face’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Shuddhikaran’ Row
World
37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot Near Kyiv, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’
37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’
News
‘No Meat Ban’: VHP Chief Clarifies No Guidelines Issued For Bengal Durga Puja
‘No Meat Ban’: VHP Chief Clarifies No Guidelines Issued For Bengal Durga Puja
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Summons 3 Delhi MPs Over Visit to Sajjan Kumar’s Residence
UP Politics: CM Yogi Sounds Mission 2027 Bugle in Deoria, Highlights Jobs, Welfare and Governance
Hospital Fire: Panic in Bareilly as Navodaya Hospital Fills With Smoke, 150 Patients Shifted
Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Threat in MP, UP and Uttarakhand, Rivers Swell
Nepal Disaster Update: Death Toll Rises to 626, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing as Rescue Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget