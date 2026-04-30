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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 30 April 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 30 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 30 April 2026:

  1. Porn Video Played On Screen During Delhi High Court Hearing

    The video conferencing session of the Chief Justice’s bench was immediately shut down after the video was played. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 April 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 29 April 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway Connecting Meerut To Prayagraj; Yogi Calls It 'Lifeline'

    The Ganga Expressway is a 594-km-long mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. It passes through 12 key districts. Read More

  4. Trump Warns Iran To ‘Get Smart Soon’ Over Non-Nuclear Deal

    Trump warns Iran to act on a non-nuclear deal as flights resume in Tehran after weeks of war, with fragile calm and fresh regional tensions emerging. Read More

  5. Dhurandhar 2 Climax Was Shot Using 500 Litres of Petrol, Says SFX Supervisor: ‘Ranveer Was Walking In Close Proximity’

    Ranveer Singh braved a real explosion with 500 litres of petrol in Dhurandhar 2's climax, revealed SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi. "Aditya Dhar said no CGI. Ranveer walked close to flames." Read More

  6. Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT; Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film To Hit Cinemas On THIS Date

    Tumbbad 2 is set to release on December 3, 2027, with Sohum Shah returning to expand the film’s folklore universe. Backed by Pen Studios, the sequel promises a grander, immersive experience. Read More

  7. This season, we don't have much options: MI skipper Hardik Pandya

    Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI): Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season after a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Wednesda. Read More

  8. Charles Leclerc Takes Miami Break Before Race Week, Spotted Unwinding On Beach With Wife Alexandra

    Viral images show Charles Leclerc enjoys a quiet Miami beach break with wife Alexandra Saint Mleux ahead of the Grand Prix after their Monaco wedding. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Oil Prices Near $112 As US Threatens Iran Blockade, Markets On Edge

    Crude oil prices climbed close to $112 per barrel as escalating US-Iran tensions and fears of an extended blockade on Iranian ports raised concerns over global supply disruptions. Read More

Before You Go

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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