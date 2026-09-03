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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 September 2026:

  1. ‘Stark Reminder Of Minority Vulnerability’: MEA Slams Pakistan Over Hindu Temple Demolition

    India condemns the demolition of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan and urges Islamabad to investigate and restore the site. Read More

  2. ‘They Cannot Digest 7.8% Growth’: Piyush Goyal Slams GDP Critics, Defends Modi Govt Data

    Taking a swipe at those questioning the growth numbers and raising concerns over employment, Goyal said critics were unable to accept India's growth performance. Read More

  3. Ram Mandir Appoints Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra As CEO; Approves 3 New Trustees

    The Ram Mandir Trust has named retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first CEO and approved three new trustees amid an administrative overhaul. Read More

  4. ‘Trump Strait’ Instead Of Strait Of Hormuz? Donald Trump Floats New Name

    The proposal came in a post on Truth Social, amid the ongoing war against Iran that the US and Israel started. The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central point of contention in the conflict. Read More

  5. Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

    Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More

  6. Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

    Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More

  7. Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea

    Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More

  8. Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026

    Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. SBI UPI To Be Down For 45 Minutes On September 4: Check Timings, UPI Lite Option

    The disruption will last for around 45 minutes. However, customers will still be able to make smaller payments using UPI Lite during this period. Read More

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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