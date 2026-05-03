Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: DMK, AIADMK Activate War Rooms Ahead Of Crucial Counting Day With counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set for May 4, DMK and AIADMK have set up high-tech war rooms across the state to track results. Read More

Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: Delhi Woman Video-Called Her Brother Before Her Death. What She Said A Delhi family’s trip turned tragic after three members died in a cruise boat capsize at Bargi Dam amid strong winds. Survivors allege safety lapses; probe ordered. Read More

Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal He claimed recent statements and actions by US officials were intended to manage global market reactions and deflect from the consequences of the ongoing crisis. Read More

‘I Was Andy, Now I’m Miranda’: Kate Reardon Says The Devil Wears Prada Mirrors Her Real Fashion Journey Reardon said she started her fashion career at American Vogue in New York as a 19-year-old fashion assistant, describing herself as the “plump, badly-dressed one” in the office. Read More

Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More

India go down 0-3 to France in the Thomas Cup semifinal, settle for bronze Horsens (Denmark), May 2 (PTI): India’s hopes of reclaiming the title ended in disappointment as they went down 0-3 to France in the semifinals of the Thomas Cup Finals, settling for a bronze medal here on Saturda. Read More

Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat -- an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings here on Saturda. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More