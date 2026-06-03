Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 June 2026:

NEET, CBSE Row: Sonam Wangchuk Joins Cockroach Janta Party's Protest Sonam Wangchuk has backed the Cockroach Janta Party's protest call as the CBSE probe and transfer of top officials fuel fresh controversy. Read More ‘98% Of Boundary Already Demarcated’: MEA On Nepal PM’s Controversial Border Statement Proceedings in both Houses of Nepal’s Parliament were disrupted on Monday after lawmakers protested against Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s recent remarks related to the border issue. Read More Days After Quitting As Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah Joins Congress Working Committee The top Congress leadership on Tuesday held day-long deliberations with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on giving final shape to the new cabinet in the state. Read More Marco Rubio Hints At Ending Russian Oil Waiver That Allowed India’s Purchases India was among the key beneficiaries of the waiver, which enabled New Delhi to resume Russian oil imports amid disruptions in global energy supply. Read More How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond. Read More Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Delhi govt gears up for Economic Census New Delhi, June 2 (PTI): The Delhi government has started preparations for the economic census in the city to list various trade, business and entrepreneurial agricultural units in the national capita. Read More