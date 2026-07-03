Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 July 2026:

PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM The two leaders condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 2 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Election Commission Seeks Response From Mamata, Ritabrata On Signatory Dispute The move comes amid a deepening rift within the party, with the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee claiming legitimacy over the party's symbols and administration. Read More

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Son Mojtaba Likely To Skip Ceremony. Here's Why Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral preparations are underway in Iran. Son Mojtaba is likely to skip public events over security concerns, while several other Indian leaders have been invited. Read More

Exclusive | 'I Took Films Just for Money, EMIs Have to Be Paid': Huma Qureshi Huma admitted she has done films for money, saying "EMIs have to be paid." She also revealed her father opposed her Bollywood dream initially and claimed the industry has used only 5% of her talent. Read More

OPINION | Alia Bhatt’s Film Not Even Worth Trolling? People Call Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ The Real ‘Alpha’ People are saying that Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is the real ‘Alpha’ and the real ‘Dhurandhar’. Read More

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey. Read More

Shreyas, Abhishek shine with fifties before rain forces abandonment of India’s 1st T20I vs England Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 1 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma’s dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 68 helped India gain a slice of positivity despite their first T20I against England getting abandoned because of incessant rains here on Wednesda. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More